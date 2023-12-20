When Gigi Hadid isn’t busy out on a girl’s night with Taylor Swift and her newly reinstated squad, “co-parenting” with Blake Lively , or “getting serious” with her recent boyfriend, Bradley Cooper , she's making a case for monochromatic minimalism. Particularly, Hadid puts a sporty twist on the low-key look. Her latest outfit is no exception: Hadid wore a cozy blue beanie with all-black separates, a masterclass outfit featuring classic '90s style sensibilities. We're especially into her bright blue beanie; it seems Hadid is on top of her hat game, perfectly in time and weather-appropriate for the holiday season.

While on a shopping expedition with her brother, Anwar, in New York’s downtown streets, Hadid leaned into her off-duty go-to style. Her street-style ensemble gives the essence of a busy businesswoman in charge who also recognizes the practicality and importance of comfort in their fashion. She served yet another monochromatic look with a pair of dark trousers, a matching cashmere sweater tucked into a black belt, and a classic white T-shirt peeking out from her sweater’s V-neckline cut. To keep warm, she wore a trench coat in the same dark color shade.

The sole touch of color in her outfit was her light blue beanie, which purposefully and strategically popped against her otherwise all-black palette. If we know anything about the creative director of the 100-percent cashmere brand, Guest In Residence, it is that Hadid lives for good quality knitwear.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

As far as accessories, the young mother walked in a classic pair of black patent leather loafers (the every-season top trending shoe of 2023 and a favorite of fellow "It" girl, Hailey Bieber). Hadid carried her essentials in a matching patent leather, rectangle-shaped handbag. Despite her bag at the ready and rainbow-beaded phone strap, Hadid gripped her iPhone in her hand. Lastly, she layered several golden link chain necklaces around her neck, one thin, the other chunky. To top off her street ensemble, Hadid sported a pair of tiny blacked out sunglasses (we couldn’t expect anything less from the trendsetter and trailblazer, but yet another 90s style reference).

For beauty, she kept her look subdued for daywear. Notably, her nails were bare of any colored polish, and she wore a natural dark orange lip, a great counterbalance shade to her light blue beanie. Hadid wore her bleached platinum hair down, and it peered out of her light blue beanie.

Speaking of: we rounded up a few similar bright blue beanies below. Try pairing them with your all-black ensembles for a Hadid-approved minimal outfit formula with a slightly playful pop.