Gisele Bündchen Breathes New Life Into a '90s Denim Trend

If someone can bring back the denim midi skirt, it's Gisele Bündchen. The model looked anything but retro wearing a Victoria Beckham patched jean skirt while promoting her new cookbook in New York City yesterday.
Bündchen dressed up the skirt—which, on the hanger or styled differently could read "art teacher"—with a long camel brown coat layered over a black tucked-in knit turtleneck. She accessorized with a black leather belt, her Saint Laurent puffer denim shoulder bag, and of course, her signature knee-high boots. (This time, Celine was the designer behind her sleek, pointed-toe footwear.)
Bündchen never met a pair of knee-high boots she didn't love, and has been known to wear a pair of blue jeans or a mid-length skirt on occasion. But this triple-threat of an outfit—combining the knee-high boots, the midi skirt, and the denim fabric—is a first for the '90s supermodel.
Earlier this week, Bündchen wore the same outfit "in a different font," as they say, with a slouchy, white knit midi turtleneck dress, cinched at the waist with a light brown leather belt. Gray suede knee-high boots, a long caramel trench coat, and that same Saint Laurent puffer denim shoulder bag completed the look.
'90s-inspired mid-length jean skirts are a reigning denim trend. Last year, maxis took over the runway for luxury brands like Altuzarra and Emilia Wickstead. "We have seen the mini and midi skirt category grow immensely over the last season," Katie Rowland, womenswear, kidswear, and fine jewelry buying director at Mytheresa told Marie Claire last week. "So, it would make sense that this can translate into denim." She suggested balancing the denim with more polished silhouettes like A-line, pencil, and maxis, and pairing the skirts with crisp, white button-downs and tailored separates.
With the trend only guaranteed to keep going, keep reading to shop denim midi skirts inspired by Bündchen's early spring outfit.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
