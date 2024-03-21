Rain showers drenched New York City on the second official day of spring, but Gisele Bündchen didn't let the forecast stop her from looking her very best. She effortlessly turned the drenched Manhattan sidewalk into her personal runway, sticking to some key pieces that have been in her wardrobe rotation for decades.
On Wednesday afternoon, Bündchen's look of the day erred on the side of casual glam. For a casual day out, she wore a slouchy, white midi turtleneck dress, cinched at the waist with a brown leather belt.
Temperatures weren't quite warm enough to wear the dress alone, so the supermodel took the Katie Holmes approach and layered it under a long camel coat. She also carried a blue shoulder bag and completed her look with a pair of dusty gray suede knee-high boots, adorned with a pointed toe and a low heel.
As an OG '90s supermodel, Bündchen's choice of knee-high boots is reminiscent of pairs worn both on the runway and out on A-listers over the decades. Kate Moss and Gwyneth Paltrow have been loyal to the style over the years, while aughties star Jennifer Lopez has co-signed the beloved silhouette on numerous occasions. (Most recently, Lopez has paired her loud luxury coats and Birkin bags with chunky knee-high boots.)
This isn't Bündchen's first foray into the knee-high game, either. She often relies on sleek boots to spruce up her outfits, no matter the occasion. In February, the supermodel attended a dinner party for denim brand Frame in another pair of statement boots. Her look for that evening consisted of head-to-toe leather, including a leather trench coat from the label and knee-high boots by Balenciaga.
Time and time again, Bündchen has proven that the key to pulling off any look is to go for the classics, whether it's an all-leather outfit or neutrals galore. A knee-high boot can elevate a look all year round, whether it's a sunny day or, as it was for Bündchen, the forecast is leaning cold and damp.
Scroll ahead to find coveted knee-high boots inspired by the supermodel's favorite off-duty shoe style.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Shop Gisele Bündchen's Knee-High Boots
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Katie Holmes Finds the Ideal Transitional Jacket
Her oversize coat comes straight from a buzzy designer collab.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Prince William Is Reportedly Furious Over Attacks Leveled Against His Wife, Princess Kate
“‘When will it all stop?’ he is said to have asked.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Fashion’s Offering Their Take on the Best Jean Jackets
In 2024, the classic denim piece is getting a high-fashion makeover.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Gisele Bündchen Reinvented Winter Power Dressing in an All-Leather Outfit
Winter power dressing at its finest.
By Aaron Royce Published