Rain showers drenched New York City on the second official day of spring, but Gisele Bündchen didn't let the forecast stop her from looking her very best. She effortlessly turned the drenched Manhattan sidewalk into her personal runway, sticking to some key pieces that have been in her wardrobe rotation for decades.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bündchen's look of the day erred on the side of casual glam. For a casual day out, she wore a slouchy, white midi turtleneck dress, cinched at the waist with a brown leather belt.

Gisele Bündchen out and about in New York City. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Temperatures weren't quite warm enough to wear the dress alone, so the supermodel took the Katie Holmes approach and layered it under a long camel coat. She also carried a blue shoulder bag and completed her look with a pair of dusty gray suede knee-high boots, adorned with a pointed toe and a low heel.

The 43-year-old relied on a pair of suede knee-high boots for a casual day out in Manhattan. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As an OG '90s supermodel, Bündchen's choice of knee-high boots is reminiscent of pairs worn both on the runway and out on A-listers over the decades. Kate Moss and Gwyneth Paltrow have been loyal to the style over the years, while aughties star Jennifer Lopez has co-signed the beloved silhouette on numerous occasions. (Most recently, Lopez has paired her loud luxury coats and Birkin bags with chunky knee-high boots.)

This isn't Bündchen's first foray into the knee-high game, either. She often relies on sleek boots to spruce up her outfits, no matter the occasion. In February, the supermodel attended a dinner party for denim brand Frame in another pair of statement boots. Her look for that evening consisted of head-to-toe leather, including a leather trench coat from the label and knee-high boots by Balenciaga.

Gisele Bündchen wearing tip-to-toe leather while heading to the Frame dinner party in Manhattan. (Image credit: MEGA/GC Images)

Time and time again, Bündchen has proven that the key to pulling off any look is to go for the classics, whether it's an all-leather outfit or neutrals galore. A knee-high boot can elevate a look all year round, whether it's a sunny day or, as it was for Bündchen, the forecast is leaning cold and damp.

Scroll ahead to find coveted knee-high boots inspired by the supermodel's favorite off-duty shoe style.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Gisele Bündchen's Knee-High Boots

Sarto by Franco Sarto Flexa High Boot $232 at Nordstrom

Journee Collection Elisabeth Extra Wide Calf Boot $40 at DSW