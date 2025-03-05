Kaia Gerber Test-Drives Givenchy's New Era in a Ladylike Sheer Lace Dress
The model just became one of the first to wear Sarah Burton's pieces for the house.
Kaia Gerber generally vacillates between two aesthetics, sartorially speaking: casual in a classic trench and flats, or nostalgic in rare designer gowns. The former tends to be her vibe for everyday life. The latter, on the other hand, best describes her approach to red carpet dressing.
It's unclear where the model was headed in the black lace naked dress she was just spotted wearing on Instagram. But it must have been a special occasion because Gerber just became one of the very first celebrities to commission a design from Givenchy's new era. In the Mar. 4 snapshot, Gerber can be seen posing against a wall to show off the gown's backless design and flutter sleeves. A pair of black panties were vaguely visible through the fit-and-flare frock's sheer lace fabric, which was cinched at her waist with a cherry red belt.
Only one person managed to get their hands on a Sarah Burton for Givenchy dress before the Bottoms star. At the 2025 Oscars, Elle Fanning hit the red carpet in a white lace gown with a sweetheart neckline and a long black statement bow tied at the waist. Later in the night, she changed into another Burton-designed Givenchy dress—this time, a strapless black lace number with a cape and red waist-cinching ribbon—for Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party. Needless to say, her post-show costume change bears a striking similarity to the ensemble Gerber teased online.
Burton's debut collection for the French fashion house will grace the fall runways later this week on Mar. 7, so we won't know until then whether Gerber plans to attend or not. But frankly, a trip to Paris Fashion Week seems out of the question given that she still has a full week of performances left in her contract with Rogue Machine Theatre company, through which she's currently starring in a play called Evanston Salt Costs Climbing. Perhaps this ladylike-yet-risqué piece is what the 23-year-old intends to wear on closing night? Only time will tell.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
