Kaia Gerber Test-Drives Givenchy's New Era in a Ladylike Sheer Lace Dress

The model just became one of the first to wear Sarah Burton's pieces for the house.

Kaia Gerber on oscars night wearing a sheer lace dress by Givenchy
Kaia Gerber generally vacillates between two aesthetics, sartorially speaking: casual in a classic trench and flats, or nostalgic in rare designer gowns. The former tends to be her vibe for everyday life. The latter, on the other hand, best describes her approach to red carpet dressing.

It's unclear where the model was headed in the black lace naked dress she was just spotted wearing on Instagram. But it must have been a special occasion because Gerber just became one of the very first celebrities to commission a design from Givenchy's new era. In the Mar. 4 snapshot, Gerber can be seen posing against a wall to show off the gown's backless design and flutter sleeves. A pair of black panties were vaguely visible through the fit-and-flare frock's sheer lace fabric, which was cinched at her waist with a cherry red belt.

Only one person managed to get their hands on a Sarah Burton for Givenchy dress before the Bottoms star. At the 2025 Oscars, Elle Fanning hit the red carpet in a white lace gown with a sweetheart neckline and a long black statement bow tied at the waist. Later in the night, she changed into another Burton-designed Givenchy dress—this time, a strapless black lace number with a cape and red waist-cinching ribbon—for Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party. Needless to say, her post-show costume change bears a striking similarity to the ensemble Gerber teased online.

Burton's debut collection for the French fashion house will grace the fall runways later this week on Mar. 7, so we won't know until then whether Gerber plans to attend or not. But frankly, a trip to Paris Fashion Week seems out of the question given that she still has a full week of performances left in her contract with Rogue Machine Theatre company, through which she's currently starring in a play called Evanston Salt Costs Climbing. Perhaps this ladylike-yet-risqué piece is what the 23-year-old intends to wear on closing night? Only time will tell.

