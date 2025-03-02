Though she's a bona fide red carpet darling, March 2 marks Elle Fanning's first time attending the 97th Annual Academy Awards. She brought that first day of school energy, showing up bright and early in her 2025 Oscars red carpet best.

Instead of playing it safe with a classic black dress, the A Complete Unknown actor went for a more unexpected color choice. She and stylist Samantha McMillen chose an all-white gown, covered in delicate lace. The ivory design—one of Sarah Burton's first as creative director of Givenchy—featured a black statement bow at the waist and an angular sweetheart neckline.

Elle Fanning wore a white Givenchy creation to the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her gown was undoubtedly striking, but Fanning's jewelry truly made the look sparkle—both figuratively and literally. She wore a selection of vintage Cartier pieces, of which diamonds were a common theme.

The star accessorized with a pavé watch and ring from the archives, as well as a draped choker necklace from 1958. Each piece added its own touch of retro glimmer to her elegant ensemble—fitting, given that vintage glam is what she does best.

The design featured a black bow, as the lone contrast detail. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She accessorized with several vintage Cartier pieces from the 1950s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though widely considered to be one of the most difficult colors to pull off—due to its bridal associations and proneness to staining—white is already shaping up to be the color of the evening. Several of Hollywood's heavy-hitters have tapped the color for the annual award show, including Jacki Weaver and Lupita Nyong’o, whose pearl-accented Chanel confection had the Marie Claire group chat buzzing.

Lupita Nyong'o also debuted an ivory gown on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Looks like we've got an Oscars night color trend on our hands. But as for the vintage diamonds? Those are Fanning's and Fanning's alone.