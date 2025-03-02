Elle Fanning Accessorizes Her Debut 2025 Oscars Givenchy Dress With a Priceless Cartier Necklace From 1958
Vintage glamour is what she does best.
Though she's a bona fide red carpet darling, March 2 marks Elle Fanning's first time attending the 97th Annual Academy Awards. She brought that first day of school energy, showing up bright and early in her 2025 Oscars red carpet best.
Instead of playing it safe with a classic black dress, the A Complete Unknown actor went for a more unexpected color choice. She and stylist Samantha McMillen chose an all-white gown, covered in delicate lace. The ivory design—one of Sarah Burton's first as creative director of Givenchy—featured a black statement bow at the waist and an angular sweetheart neckline.
Her gown was undoubtedly striking, but Fanning's jewelry truly made the look sparkle—both figuratively and literally. She wore a selection of vintage Cartier pieces, of which diamonds were a common theme.
The star accessorized with a pavé watch and ring from the archives, as well as a draped choker necklace from 1958. Each piece added its own touch of retro glimmer to her elegant ensemble—fitting, given that vintage glam is what she does best.
Though widely considered to be one of the most difficult colors to pull off—due to its bridal associations and proneness to staining—white is already shaping up to be the color of the evening. Several of Hollywood's heavy-hitters have tapped the color for the annual award show, including Jacki Weaver and Lupita Nyong’o, whose pearl-accented Chanel confection had the Marie Claire group chat buzzing.
Looks like we've got an Oscars night color trend on our hands. But as for the vintage diamonds? Those are Fanning's and Fanning's alone.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
