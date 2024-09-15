Greta Lee Wears a Dreamy Loewe Wedding Dress on the 2024 Emmys Red Carpet
She looks nothing short of angelic.
Though her IMDB features a proverbial laundry list of impressive roles (from Past Lives to Netflix's Russian Doll), Greta Lee is arguably more famous for what happens on the coinciding red carpets—including at the Emmy Awards.
With help from her stylist, Danielle Goldberg, the actor has mastered the art of understated sophistication, donning simple, yet artistic, pieces that wow every time she steps out in public. Lee never over-accessorizes, allowing each garment's beautiful construction (she tends to favor architectural designs) to speak for itself.
This was apparent at her first-ever Emmy Awards, in 2017. Lee wore a voluminous, iridescent green maxi skirt with a matching, bubble-style crop top from Christopher John Rogers. The co-ord was decidedly ahead of its time, featuring this summer's viral bubble trend years before it came back in style.
For 2024's award show, the actor stuck to that same playbook. Nominated for supporting actress in a drama series, the Morning Show actor wore a unique gown by Loewe.
White the fabrication (ivory lace) felt decidedly bridal, its neckline was straight off the runway. It featured a draped, scarf-inspired neck made of the same white fabric. Lee described the look as "very very fresh" to ABC—and too right she was.
As is typical for Lee, the star kept her hair and makeup simplistic. She tucked her pin-straight hair neatly behind her ears, which boasted massive purple gemstone-and-diamonds studs. She also went bag-less (another Lee signature), styling the look only with strappy silver pumps and a few cocktail rings to match.
Though an official win is surely in store, Lee has already nabbed best dressed in my book.
