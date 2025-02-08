Hailey Bieber Is the Boss of Fashion Week in a Vintage Pinstripe Suit

Hailey Bieber has been photographed in New York on a multitude of occasions in recent weeks, and her latest appearance proves she can still surprise us with her fashion choices.

The Rhode Beauty founder—who is styled by Dani Michelle—was spotted in Manhattan heading to dinner with husband Justin Bieber on Feb. 7. For the occasion, Hailey wore a fitted pinstripe skirt suit with a classic heel style she doesn't ordinarily wear.

The model's skirt featured a thigh-high split, and she wore her suit jacket, which had a low-cut V-neck, without a shirt underneath. Hailey completed the outfit with sheer black pantyhose, pointed black heels, and dark sunglasses.

The outfit appeared to draw inspiration from the '80s, and was perfectly in keeping with Hailey's role as the boss of Rhode.

Hailey Bieber wore a fitted pinstripe suit to dinner with husband Justin Bieber. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hailey Bieber completed her outfit with classic pointed pumps. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On Feb. 2, Hailey and Justin decided to skip the 2025 Grammys in favor of watching the New York Knicks play the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden. For the outing, Hailey wore a leather bomber jacket covered in Knicks patches, which comes from a sold-out collaboration between Kith and Avirex and Madison Square Garden.

In an interview with Marie Claire in October 2024, Bieber opened up about her extensive involvement with her company, Rhode. "The product development team hates to see me coming because I am genuinely so meticulous and crazy about all of our products, but with good reason," she explained. "I just want everything to be as perfect as we can possibly make it.”

Bieber also revealed that she's happy to take risks when it comes to developing products people will love. "You never know what's going to land with people—what's going to stick, what's not, what's going to resonate, what's what's not," Bieber explained. "But I'm always down to take a risk and try things. And this has really just been the most amazing surprise."

