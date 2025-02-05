Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Test-Drive Winter 2025's Edgiest Coat Trends for Date Night
The pair dressed up to eat fancy pizza rolls at Taylor Swift's favorite restaurant.
Somehow, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber managed to land New York City's toughest reservation: a table at The Corner Store. Thankfully, the beauty founder and her pop star husband seem to have gotten the memo about the restaurant's "smart, elegant" dress code.
On Feb. 5, the pair stepped out for dinner at the Taylor Swift-approved hotspot in matching date-night looks. Frankly, it's rare to see the Biebers embrace the celebrity couple outfit craze and style themselves as a unit. But here, they chose to coordinate in two creative takes on classic coat silhouettes.
An '80s style icon at heart, Hailey opted for a longline black leather jacket with a cinched waist. With a high collar and a blouse-y exaggerated shape, the statement piece sat somewhere between the bomber jackets she's been wearing all season and the parka styles slated to make a comeback for Spring/Summer 2025. Last year, Prada and Burberry predicted as much during Milan Fashion Week.
Worn only with sheer black tights, black pumps, and black sunglasses, the mother of one's ensemble also harkened back to 2023's ubiquitous no-pants trend. As you might recall, Hailey was among the trend's earliest adopters.
In a stroke of genuine styling genius, Justin threw on an ultra-cropped beige swing trench coat over a belted sage green robe coat. This approach to layering makes the two garments look like a two-tone winter coat with a storm flap, and the playful proportions are simply chef's kiss. This, I dare say, this may be the first and only time Justin has ever out-dressed his wife. Baggy dark wash jeans, brown suede clogs, and a black beanie completed the look.
Kudos to Hailey and Justin Bieber for bravely test-driving this year's edgiest coat trends. I'd love to see them take the sleeping bag coat revival for a spin next.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
