Somehow, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber managed to land New York City's toughest reservation: a table at The Corner Store. Thankfully, the beauty founder and her pop star husband seem to have gotten the memo about the restaurant's "smart, elegant" dress code.

On Feb. 5, the pair stepped out for dinner at the Taylor Swift-approved hotspot in matching date-night looks. Frankly, it's rare to see the Biebers embrace the celebrity couple outfit craze and style themselves as a unit. But here, they chose to coordinate in two creative takes on classic coat silhouettes.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber wear coordinating trench coats for dinner at The Corner Store. (Image credit: Backgrid)

An '80s style icon at heart, Hailey opted for a longline black leather jacket with a cinched waist. With a high collar and a blouse-y exaggerated shape, the statement piece sat somewhere between the bomber jackets she's been wearing all season and the parka styles slated to make a comeback for Spring/Summer 2025. Last year, Prada and Burberry predicted as much during Milan Fashion Week.

Worn only with sheer black tights, black pumps, and black sunglasses, the mother of one's ensemble also harkened back to 2023's ubiquitous no-pants trend. As you might recall, Hailey was among the trend's earliest adopters.

In a stroke of genuine styling genius, Justin threw on an ultra-cropped beige swing trench coat over a belted sage green robe coat. This approach to layering makes the two garments look like a two-tone winter coat with a storm flap, and the playful proportions are simply chef's kiss. This, I dare say, this may be the first and only time Justin has ever out-dressed his wife. Baggy dark wash jeans, brown suede clogs, and a black beanie completed the look.

While Hailey wore a single Saint Laurent jacket, Justin appeared to layer two coats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kudos to Hailey and Justin Bieber for bravely test-driving this year's edgiest coat trends. I'd love to see them take the sleeping bag coat revival for a spin next.