The holiday season is the time of year to get together and spend time with loved ones—but mostly, it’s an opportunity to show off your best winter coats. Or, in the case of Hailey Bieber, the whole point of winter is that it's the perfect excuse to embrace all things fuzzy, soft, and cozy. Following last week's festive date-night outfit of a ruby red teddy style, Bieber wore two Ferragamo fur coats while enjoying an Aspen holiday with her husband, Justin, and longtime bestie, Kendall Jenner .

We'll start with her first furry number, a silvery fog-colored, long-length shearling coat from Ferragamo Fall/Winter 2024. She paired the gray oversized fur with Jimmy Choo's knee-high black Agathe boots in a thin heel. Her accessories were subtle and didn't compete with the statement nature of her outerwear: an oversized black fuzzy clutch, sleek black patent leather gloves, and tiny 90s-esque sunglasses, also all in black. The Rhode beauty mogul opted for minimal jewelry, except for a pair of thick and medium-sized golden hoops.

Justin, on the other hand, wore a vintage leather jacket, black slacks, a white button-down, and accessorized with a tucker hat. He also carried a glass bottle of Mountain Valley water (clearly taking a page from Gwyneth Paltrow’s quiet luxury courtroom style handbook).

(Image credit: Backgrid )

Ready for round two? The model wore another Ferragamo faux fur coat while perusing the Aspen streets, only this time, it was brown and black and from the brand's Pre-Spring 2024 collection. In contrast to her gray maxi coat, this one was cropped and miniature, which fits with Mrs. Bieber's penchant for a fan of all things cropped and tiny , regardless if she is going out to dinner or going to church.

This smaller Ferragamo style featured a dark black fuzzy collar that emphasized the sharpness of her chic and short bob haircut. Bieber paired the black and dark brown fur coat with a short black skirt and black opaque tights. On her feet, she wore a pair of patent leather loafers, which is a Bieber fashion must-have, especially for street-style outings, and paired white socks.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The model continues to publicly exhibit her love of bold fashion trends, including any possible iteration of the pantslessness trend or a supersized statement coat. Take a cue from Bieber this winter by snagging a bold fur coat of your own and styling it with pared-back basics as she did.

Shop Hailey Bieber's Fur Coat Outfits