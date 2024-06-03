According to Hailey Bieber, a good maternity outfit can do two things at once. Some days, it's combining vintage jackets with tried-and-true basics. Over the weekend, it was test-driving an unexpectedly preppy style while shouting-out a close friend's business.
On Sunday, June 2, Bieber re-shared an Instagram story from her friend (and fellow mom) Gigi Hadid. While reapplying a dewy summer lip in what looks like her car—relatable!—Bieber wore a bubble charm necklace, stacks of rings, and a bright gingham polo sweater. Turns out, the piece is a $185 pull from Hadid's label Guest in Residence.
"Pretty pretty mama in her GIR," Hadid captioned the photo.
Preppy polo shirts aren't a constant in Bieber's street style, but they are getting the sort of runway boost that would earn her approval. Designers from Miu Miu to Tory Burch released knitted polos in their spring runway collections. (Obviously, the style also has Hadid's approval.) This time, polo shirt styling isn't all-out country-club: Like Bieber's casual outfit, designers are instead shrinking proportions or adding textured fabrics to refresh the age-old silhouette.
Bieber's shirt features a textured gingham fabric and a pre-cropped silhouette, which are both perfectly aligned with her twists on maternity style so far. After announcing that she is expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber, the Rhode founder has been accentuating her new shape in an array of crop-tops and sheer shirts. She's also stayed true to her pre-baby personal style, incorporating her favorite ruched black loafers into several outfits and mixing sporty vintage pieces with her brand-new staples.
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber
A photo posted by haileybieber on
Bieber didn't only show her love for Hadid's designs in the quick snap. Her photo also had a glimpse of the new engagement ring Bieber wore to renew her vows. Hailing from Lorraine Schwartz, the gigantic oval-shaped diamond is reportedly worth $1.5 million.
Naturally, Bieber's shout-out to Gigi Hadid is the more attainable of the two moments. Her polo is available in a second key-lime colorway; so are versions from other brands, ahead.
Shop Polo Tops Inspired by Hailey Bieber
