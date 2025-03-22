Hailey Bieber Pairs a Celebrity-Beloved Bag With $450 Flip-Flops for Date Night
The model kept it new-parent-casual for her date night with her husband, Justin Bieber.
It's hard to say what was more on-trend about Justin and Hailey Bieber's most recent date night, the restaurant choice or the Rhode Skin founder's outfit.
The Biebers were spotted on their way to celebrity staple Sushi Park in West Hollywood, Calif., on Friday, Mar. 21. and, unsurprisingly, Hailey's sense of style was front and center in pictures snapped of their arrival at the restaurant.
The couple left six-month-old son, Jack Blues, home, but both kept it new-parent-casual with their looks. The "Honest" singer wore a long, loose-fitting white button-up shirt, baggy, dark wash jeans, and white sneakers while walking a few steps behind his wife, who was practically glowing in a white top under a light tan, slightly-cropped jacked and low-rise pants.
Hailey kept things low-key with most of the look, which only let the true stars—her buzzy accessories—shine brighter. In addition to a pair of black sunglasses, the model also accessorized the date night look with her beloved Freja Caroline bag (which also happens to be a favorite of other celebs, like Katie Holmes).
At $268, the Freja Caroline bag only was one of the more budget-friendly pieces of the look. The minimalist bag cost about half as much as Bieber's flip flops, from another of her favorite labels, buzzy Scandinavian designer Toteme. The cost of Bieber's leather, kitten-heel Toteme flip flops? A very casual $450.
The couple's Sushi Park date night comes just a few days after they were spotted hanging out at Disneyland with The Kid LAROI on Sunday, Mar. 16. Justin memorialized the outing with an Instagram post of the group posing in iconic Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears at the theme park.
Recently, a source close to the couple told People that Justin “has a great life” with Hailey as they balance private time with their busy professional lives.
"Hailey’s working, and Justin’s creating music,” the source added. "They are just doing their thing. They are not concerned what people think. They love being parents. They have a great marriage too."
