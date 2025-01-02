Hailey and Justin Bieber Kicked Off the New Year by Sharing Intimate Family Pictures Amid Divorce Speculation

Ready to kick off 2025 with an intimate look into Hailey and Justin Bieber's home life? The couple decided to give their followers exactly that in separate posts to their Instagram Stories.

First, Justin gave fans a look at the couple's New Year's Eve celebration with a picture of Hailey ringing in 2025 wearing a pink bikini under an open, cheetah-print fur coat, showing off her abs just four months after giving birth to their son, Jack Blues, in August.

Justin Bieber shared a picture of his wife, Hailey Bieber, celebrating New Year's Eve in a bikini and fur coat four months after giving birth. (Image credit: Instagram / @justinbieber)

Hailey accessorized her NYE look with a festive "Happy New Year" headband, Ugg boots, and two meaningful necklaces—one with a large, blingy "B" pendant and another with the initials "JBB," in honor of her son.

Justin made it clear that he was a big fan of the sexy look, captioning the pic, “Um. Goin anywhere with u bb," and adding "Happy new year" at the bottom of the image.

Hailey got 2025 started by sharing an intimate family photo of her own—a rare picture of her infant son.

In the black and white picture, Hailey's face can be seen in closeup, partially obscured by Jack's tiny little foot. She captioned the Instagram Story photo, “HNY 🐾😊."

Hailey Bieber shares a rare picture of son Jack Blues on her Instagram Story. (Image credit: Instagram / @haileybieber)

Both posts come amid a recent round of rumors about the couple's marriage, which seem to trace back, at least in part, to a December 29 video shared by TikToker Sloan Hooks speculating about possible trouble in Justin and Hailey's relationship.

"I just received a tip about Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, and it doesn't look like things are going too well," Hooks says in the video, citing Instagram Story posts the couple shared that some interpreted as veiled messages about each other.

Specifically Hooks highlights a post Justin shared featured Jacquees' song "B.E.D.," which Hooks points out features lyrics about a man wanting sex and not love, and then post Hailey reportedly shared "20 minutes later," featuring SZA's song "30 for 30," including the lyrics, "But if it's f--k me, then f--k you."

Hailey seemed to respond to speculation the next day with a post on her Instagram Story captioned, "Me to all of you on the Internet," over a TikTok video of eyegotthyme saying, "You're not well and it's OK. You've done made a lot of choices. The choices that you made done put you in situations that you hate. You don't want to be in those situations. You recognize every day when you wake up, 'F--k, this is the reality that I made for myself.'"

In November, a source close to the couple, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in September 2024, said Hailey and Justin don't let rumors about their relationship get to them.

“They laugh at the constant divorce rumors,” the insider told People. “It’s annoying but just noise.”