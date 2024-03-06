Hailey Bieber's Teeny Red Bikini Will Inspire Your Spring Break Packing List

Hailey Bieber's fashion takeover continues, even as the rumor mill swirls around her relationship with Justin Bieber.
Bieber ditched frigid city weather for the tropics, and although her whereabouts haven't been disclosed, she updated her Instagram with pictures of her latest beach adventure. The posts included a free lesson in dressing for spring break (or any warm-weather vacation).
The model snapped a shot of herself by the water in a bright cherry red bikini from Candice Swanepoel's swimwear brand Tropic Of C. Her two-piece set features a micro bralette and matching high-rise bottom with ties at the hip.
Bieber styled her beachside look with a coordinating pair of sporty red sunglasses by Bru Eyewear. She finished her outfit with an elevated coastal cowgirl spin, adding a Lack of Color raffia straw hat embellished with custom blue seashell and red starfish beading.
"I'll be here if ya need me," the model captioned her six-slide carousel on Instagram.
To note, there's an Easter egg in Bieber's post—a stick of baby pink blush, which she applied on her cheeks in her latest selfie. Knowing her strategic marketing skills and her history of allusive product placements (as seen with her newly launched lip gloss phone case), it wouldn't be a surprise if there's a Rhode blush product hitting the shelves soon.
Bieber's recent post follows weeks of online speculation surrounding her marriage to singer Justin Bieber, with claims that the relationship is currently in a rocky state.
Rumors of the duo's marital issues started circulating after Bieber's father, Stephen Baldwin, shared a post from Victor Marx—the founder of All Things Possible Ministries—on his Instagram story. The post included a prayer request for the couple.
"Christians, please, when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” Marx captioned the post, which has now been deleted.
Around the time Bieber uploaded her vacation gallery, she also took to her Instagram story to debunk the claims. "Just FYI, the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong," Bieber shared. "Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion… So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it."
The vacation outfit inspiration she served up just before? That's very real.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
