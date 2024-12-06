Gigi Hadid's Extra-Oversize Cloud Scarf Is the Perfect Accessory for When It's Too Cold to Function
Catch me wrapping up in one from now until February.
New York City wasn't quite technically freezing on Friday, Dec. 6. Still, a 33 degree forecast was cold enough for me to seriously evaluate which type of coat I'd bundle up in—shearling like Katie Holmes, or structured like Princess Kate?—or whether I'd even go outside at all. Gigi Hadid had the same winter outfit conundrum to face for her morning errand run a few miles away from me in SoHo. In the end, she decided to let a creamy cloud scarf function as her personal space heater.
In an outfit otherwise made up of dark tones—a purple coat that looks like Frankie Shop's, gray-wash jeans, and tough lug-sole boots—Hadid's blizzard-white scarf couldn't be missed. The proportions landed somewhere between Phoebe Philo's viral satin pillow scarf and Lenny Kravitz's memeified knitted version. Her face, concealed by sunglasses and a blue baseball cap, barely poked out of the fabric swathed around her neck. She didn't look like the cold bothered her at all.
Hadid's has always been a pro at winter layering. Owning and designing a knitwear label is a shortcut to expertise in choosing the most well-insulated fabrics and cozy, coordinating textures; so is getting first-dibs on new collections while modeling for Miu Miu, Versace, and Chanel. Still, her Friday morning look was nothing short of impressive from my vantage point (where I first caught photos in my best at-home Ugg outfit, including a crewneck sweater, knit pants, and the aforementioned slipper boots). She managed to work an emotional support accessory into an otherwise casual-cool, polished outfit. A cloud scarf could truly resemble a blanket with an outfit like mine; swapping jeans in for sweatpants and a structured boot for slipper-like shoes kept things cozy without getting too comfortable.
Earlier this week, Gigi Hadid hit Waverly Inn for dinner with Taylor Swift: she layered a leather jacket over a burgundy dress and boots, while her pop star best friend chose a bubble dress and bejeweled handbag. Her dark cherry palette was perfectly on trend, but I still prefer her laid-back cloud scarf. The next time I'm nearly too cold to function, I'll channel my inner supermodel and set out wrapped up in one of the similar options below.
Shop Oversize Scarves Inspired by Gigi Hadid
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
