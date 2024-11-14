Halle Berry Re-Wears Her 2002 Oscars Naked Dress on the Elie Saab Runway
It looks even better now.
Halle Berry's burgundy Elie Saab dress is to her what the tropical print Versace gown is to Jennifer Lopez. Over the years, it has become recognized as the actor's greatest look of all time and, like J.Lo, Berry has reprised the iconic design on the runway.
On Nov. 13, the actor took the stage at Elie Saab's 1001 Seasons runway show, an event celebrating the brand's 45-year anniversary, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While Jennifer Lopez performed in a new, glittery bodysuit, Berry wore a number from Saab's newest collection. A press release said the lineup aims to "reinterpret the classic tales through a modern, luxurious lens." Berry's specific gown was a recreation of her 2002 Oscars dress, worn to accept the Actress in a Lead Role Academy Award for her performance in Monster's Ball.
Saab's modern-day interpretation was virtually identical to the original design, with a few small modifications. It featured the same sheer, mesh bodice and billowing skirt made of iridescent burgundy fabric. The low waist, however, was tightened a bit, giving it a high-rise look. Meanwhile, the dress's floral embroidery was updated with sparkling sequins.
Berry looked unbelievably elegant, with her dark hair tied up in a sleek ballerina bun that showed off her sparkling earrings. Her makeup was bronze and glowing, with wine red blush that mimicked the tones of her dress. It was a major contrast to her 2002 glam, which included a glossy lip and a Berry's hairstyle of the era: a spiky pixie cut with baby bangs.
"There are some moments in life that just happen and they change our lives forever," Berry wrote on X. "Winning an Academy Award in my @ElieSaabWorld gown was one of those moments for me! Thank you Mr. Saab for being a part of the tapestry of my life as we have been inextricably connected for 22 years now!"
"It was my honor to celebrate you and your 1001 Seasons," she continued. "Here’s wishing you many more glorious years of joy, creativity and glamour!"
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Wear This Scent If You Want to Fake A Swiss Boarding School Education and a Bottomless Trust Fund
The compliments are endless.
By Audrey Noble Published
-
King Charles Admits Being "Moved to Tears" by His Wife During Star-Studded Event
"I really am very proud."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kendall Jenner Uncovers the Perfect Black Mini Skirt—for Under $150
She layered it effortlessly.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kendall Jenner's Under-$150 Reformation Skirt Proves the Perfect Black Mini Does Exist
She layered it effortlessly.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kim Kardashian's New Skims x Dolce & Gabbana Lingerie Collection Is Straight "Out of an Italian Daydream"
Leopard print and corsets abound.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kendall Jenner Copies Hailey Bieber's Casual-Cool Styling of the Leather Bomber Jacket Trend
Close friends think—and dress—alike.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Charli XCX Styles Taylor Swift's Favorite $420 Bag With a Fur Coat and Jorts
It's a wearable olive branch.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Nicole Kidman Puts an Elegant Twist on the Naked Dress Trend for Her 'Spellbound' Premiere
She cast a spell on the red carpet.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Pairs $6 Boxers With Her Favorite Rich-Girl Coat Trend
It's all about the contrast.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Sofia Richie Grainge's Skintight Velvet Gown Is Already the Holiday Party Dress of the Season
It's not too early to shop a similar one.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna's Trendy Buckled Ballet Flats Are Heading for Every Fashion Girl's Wish List
Every fashion girl has a pair.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published