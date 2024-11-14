Halle Berry's burgundy Elie Saab dress is to her what the tropical print Versace gown is to Jennifer Lopez. Over the years, it has become recognized as the actor's greatest look of all time and, like J.Lo, Berry has reprised the iconic design on the runway.

On Nov. 13, the actor took the stage at Elie Saab's 1001 Seasons runway show, an event celebrating the brand's 45-year anniversary, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While Jennifer Lopez performed in a new, glittery bodysuit, Berry wore a number from Saab's newest collection. A press release said the lineup aims to "reinterpret the classic tales through a modern, luxurious lens." Berry's specific gown was a recreation of her 2002 Oscars dress, worn to accept the Actress in a Lead Role Academy Award for her performance in Monster's Ball.

Halle Berry walked the red carpet at the 2002 Academy Awards wearing a burgundy Elie Saab confection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saab's modern-day interpretation was virtually identical to the original design, with a few small modifications. It featured the same sheer, mesh bodice and billowing skirt made of iridescent burgundy fabric. The low waist, however, was tightened a bit, giving it a high-rise look. Meanwhile, the dress's floral embroidery was updated with sparkling sequins.

Twenty-two years later, Berry modeled a modernized version for Elie Saab's 45-year anniversary. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Berry looked unbelievably elegant, with her dark hair tied up in a sleek ballerina bun that showed off her sparkling earrings. Her makeup was bronze and glowing, with wine red blush that mimicked the tones of her dress. It was a major contrast to her 2002 glam, which included a glossy lip and a Berry's hairstyle of the era: a spiky pixie cut with baby bangs.

Berry wearing the original dress in 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"There are some moments in life that just happen and they change our lives forever," Berry wrote on X. "Winning an Academy Award in my @ElieSaabWorld gown was one of those moments for me! Thank you Mr. Saab for being a part of the tapestry of my life as we have been inextricably connected for 22 years now!"

"It was my honor to celebrate you and your 1001 Seasons," she continued. "Here’s wishing you many more glorious years of joy, creativity and glamour!"