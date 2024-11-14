Halle Berry Re-Wears Her 2002 Oscars Naked Dress on the Elie Saab Runway

Halle Berry poses with her Actress in a Leading Role Oscar for &quot;Monster&#039;s Ball&quot; at the 2002 award show, wearing a maroon naked dress from Elie Saab
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halle Berry's burgundy Elie Saab dress is to her what the tropical print Versace gown is to Jennifer Lopez. Over the years, it has become recognized as the actor's greatest look of all time and, like J.Lo, Berry has reprised the iconic design on the runway.

On Nov. 13, the actor took the stage at Elie Saab's 1001 Seasons runway show, an event celebrating the brand's 45-year anniversary, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While Jennifer Lopez performed in a new, glittery bodysuit, Berry wore a number from Saab's newest collection. A press release said the lineup aims to "reinterpret the classic tales through a modern, luxurious lens." Berry's specific gown was a recreation of her 2002 Oscars dress, worn to accept the Actress in a Lead Role Academy Award for her performance in Monster's Ball.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Saab's modern-day interpretation was virtually identical to the original design, with a few small modifications. It featured the same sheer, mesh bodice and billowing skirt made of iridescent burgundy fabric. The low waist, however, was tightened a bit, giving it a high-rise look. Meanwhile, the dress's floral embroidery was updated with sparkling sequins.

halle berry re-wears her 2002 oscars dress on the runway for elie saab.

Twenty-two years later, Berry modeled a modernized version for Elie Saab's 45-year anniversary.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Berry looked unbelievably elegant, with her dark hair tied up in a sleek ballerina bun that showed off her sparkling earrings. Her makeup was bronze and glowing, with wine red blush that mimicked the tones of her dress. It was a major contrast to her 2002 glam, which included a glossy lip and a Berry's hairstyle of the era: a spiky pixie cut with baby bangs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"There are some moments in life that just happen and they change our lives forever," Berry wrote on X. "Winning an Academy Award in my @ElieSaabWorld gown was one of those moments for me! Thank you Mr. Saab for being a part of the tapestry of my life as we have been inextricably connected for 22 years now!"

"It was my honor to celebrate you and your 1001 Seasons," she continued. "Here’s wishing you many more glorious years of joy, creativity and glamour!"

