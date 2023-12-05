In terms of fashion newcomers, this year has belonged to Taylor Russell. Since becoming Jonathan Anderson's newest muse for Loewe, the rising Hollywood star opened the fashion house's spring/summer 2023 show and walked numerous red carpets in custom Loewe looks (you may have seen her recently at the Spanish fashion house's show this past Septemeber wearing what essentially was a metal mini dress fit for the Tin Man.) The Bones and All star's latest, and perhaps greatest, Loewe moment happened Monday night at the 2023 Fashion Awards. Russell wore a floral Loewe dress inspired by a look from the brand's spring/summer 2024 collection, with Jonathan Anderson close by her side.

The look's main attraction was the dramatic sculptural top, which featured embellished flowers and sequins that were nothing short of eye-catching. Initially, the piece was paired on the runway with high-waisted jeans, but Anderson transformed it into a more red carpet-appropriate moment with a silk column skirt in a luxurious gray tone. Russell opted for no accessories and natural-looking makeup, both of which were factors that allowed her garden fairy ensemble to truly shine.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Russell is no stranger to show-stopping pieces when it comes to Loewe. As mentioned, she sat in the front row at the fashion house's spring/summer 2024 runway show wearing a "tin can" coat designed by Anderson and French metal artist Elie Hirsch. The look was so iconic that it even made Anna Wintour's head turn, as seen in a viral TikTok. Naturally, Russell embraced the no-pants trend to let the metallic coat stand alone for the occasion.

While Russell is rumored to be dating another fixture in the fashion industry, Harry Styles, her mark in the fashion world is paving the way on its own. We can only imagine the looks that will take place once they hit the carpet as a couple. Styles is known for his loyalty to Gucci, but since creative director Alessandro Michele has left the house, perhaps this could be a Loewe power couple in the making.

Jonathan Anderson had an exciting night himself, taking home an award for Designer of the Year for his work for Loewe and his namesake brand, JW Anderson. Despite an already impressive career, Anderson is a relative newcomer to the scene at only 39, so pairing with Russell makes perfect sense. Perhaps this celebrity-designer duo will become Gen-Z's Hubert de Givenchy and Audrey Hepburn or Jean-Paul Gaultier and Madonna. Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: if 2023 was Russell's entrance into the fashion world, 2024 will surely be when she takes center stage.