Irina Shayk Matches Her Sleeping Bag Coat and Margiela Tabi Boots to Her Yorkshire Terrier for a Chilly New York City Walk
The supermodel's best accessory has always been her fluffy black pooch.
No one makes dog motherhood look more chic than Irina Shayk and Peanut, her fluffy little Yorkshire Terrier. These two turn every city block they trot down into a runway, and their Jan. 15 stroll in New York City was no different.
Clad in a voluminous black coat, the model appeared to be color-coordinating with her adorable pooch. Shayk and ex-fiancé Bradley Cooper have been sharing custody of the pup—as well as 7-year-old daughter Lea de Seine—for years following their split in 2019. The 39-year-old routinely drops off Peanut at Cooper's West Village townhouse as part of their co-parenting agreement and frankly, I wish all celebrity breakups could be this amicable. Of course, all Peanut's most stylish walks tend to be with Shayk. There's no competition when your mom is literally a Russian supermodel.
Shayk's blanket-esque jacket is most likely one of Norma Kamali's famous sleeping bag coats. The designer debuted the instantly recognizable style after having to pee in the woods with a sleeping bag wrapped around her body on a fateful camping trip in early '70s. In that moment, she realized the material had serious puffer jacket potential and the style has been a winter mainstay ever since. In December, Ariana Grande wore a black sleeping bag coat of her own on a particularly chilly day of her Wicked press tour.
Shayk completed the look with a black scarf, black biker-style sunglasses, and black knee-high Maison Margiela Tabi boots featuring the brand's distinctive cloven-hoofed toe box. She even styled Peanut with a silver-studded leash for good measure.
Of course, this is far from the first time Shayk has stopped traffic with an avant-garde dog-walking outfit. In February 2024, the mother of one took Peanut for a spin in a tiger-print coat accessorized with an Hermès Constance bag and multicolor New Balance sneakers. It's certainly not mandatory to serve this hard when you take your pup out to pee in the morning, but I am perpetually grateful for Irina Shayk's service when she does.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
