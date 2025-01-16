Irina Shayk Matches Her Sleeping Bag Coat and Margiela Tabi Boots to Her Yorkshire Terrier for a Chilly New York City Walk

irina shayk walking her dog in new york city
(Image credit: Getty Images)
No one makes dog motherhood look more chic than Irina Shayk and Peanut, her fluffy little Yorkshire Terrier. These two turn every city block they trot down into a runway, and their Jan. 15 stroll in New York City was no different.

Clad in a voluminous black coat, the model appeared to be color-coordinating with her adorable pooch. Shayk and ex-fiancé Bradley Cooper have been sharing custody of the pup—as well as 7-year-old daughter Lea de Seine—for years following their split in 2019. The 39-year-old routinely drops off Peanut at Cooper's West Village townhouse as part of their co-parenting agreement and frankly, I wish all celebrity breakups could be this amicable. Of course, all Peanut's most stylish walks tend to be with Shayk. There's no competition when your mom is literally a Russian supermodel.

A photo of Irina Shayk matching her hefty black sleeping bag coat to that of her dog—a Yorkie named Peanut—for a stroll through New York City.

Irina Shayk matches her hefty black sleeping bag coat to that of her dog—a Yorkie named Peanut—for a stroll through New York City.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Shayk's blanket-esque jacket is most likely one of Norma Kamali's famous sleeping bag coats. The designer debuted the instantly recognizable style after having to pee in the woods with a sleeping bag wrapped around her body on a fateful camping trip in early '70s. In that moment, she realized the material had serious puffer jacket potential and the style has been a winter mainstay ever since. In December, Ariana Grande wore a black sleeping bag coat of her own on a particularly chilly day of her Wicked press tour.

Shayk completed the look with a black scarf, black biker-style sunglasses, and black knee-high Maison Margiela Tabi boots featuring the brand's distinctive cloven-hoofed toe box. She even styled Peanut with a silver-studded leash for good measure.

Of course, this is far from the first time Shayk has stopped traffic with an avant-garde dog-walking outfit. In February 2024, the mother of one took Peanut for a spin in a tiger-print coat accessorized with an Hermès Constance bag and multicolor New Balance sneakers. It's certainly not mandatory to serve this hard when you take your pup out to pee in the morning, but I am perpetually grateful for Irina Shayk's service when she does.

