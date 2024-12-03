Ariana Grande Signs Autographs in a Gigantic Sleeping Bag Coat
The pop star put her Glinda-ified press tour pastels on hold.
Ariana Grande would have fit right in at sleep-away camp in the big wacky coat she was wearing on Tuesday, Dec. 3. For an appearance in New York City, theWicked star took a break from her Glinda-inspired pastel press tour method dressing to wrap herself in an enormous black sleeping bag coat from Norma Kamali.
On Grande's petite frame, the floor-length jacket looked even more plush and billowing than usual. Think of the sleeping bag coat as the best puffer jacket's theatrical, attention-seeking older sister. Given how chilly it's become lately, though, the style felt completely appropriate for the season.
The sleeping bag coat trend originates with Kamali, who first introduced the style in early '70s after going on a fateful camping trip.
"I was camping, it was cold, and I had to pee in the woods basically," the designer once recalled in a podcast interview with Cherry Bombe's Kerry Diamond. "And so, I took my sleeping bag and it was so warm and it was a September night, and I thought, 'I'm going home and I'm going to cut up this sleeping bag and make a coat out of it,' and I did. And I didn't waste one piece of the sleeping bag. I used every part of it."
The pop star accessorized her pillowy look with Christian Louboutin black satin balletcore pumps with ribbons that wrapped around her ankles, plus a dazzling diamond choker necklace and black Gucci sunglasses with gold logo hardware. Of course, no look would be complete for Grande's Glinda era without a French manicure and a long honey blonde blowout. In this instance, she pulled her hair back into a high ponytail.
It was a look perhaps better suited to her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, who portrays the green-skinned witch Elphaba in the film. But let's be real: How can you not appreciate the sheer camp of a woman this small wearing a coat this big?
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
