Ariana Grande Signs Autographs in a Gigantic Sleeping Bag Coat

Ariana Grande would have fit right in at sleep-away camp in the big wacky coat she was wearing on Tuesday, Dec. 3. For an appearance in New York City, theWicked star took a break from her Glinda-inspired pastel press tour method dressing to wrap herself in an enormous black sleeping bag coat from Norma Kamali.

On Grande's petite frame, the floor-length jacket looked even more plush and billowing than usual. Think of the sleeping bag coat as the best puffer jacket's theatrical, attention-seeking older sister. Given how chilly it's become lately, though, the style felt completely appropriate for the season.

Ariana Grande sports a black Norma Kamali sleeping bag coat in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sleeping bag coat trend originates with Kamali, who first introduced the style in early '70s after going on a fateful camping trip.

"I was camping, it was cold, and I had to pee in the woods basically," the designer once recalled in a podcast interview with Cherry Bombe's Kerry Diamond. "And so, I took my sleeping bag and it was so warm and it was a September night, and I thought, 'I'm going home and I'm going to cut up this sleeping bag and make a coat out of it,' and I did. And I didn't waste one piece of the sleeping bag. I used every part of it."

Ariana Grande pairs her sleeping bag coat with a diamond choker, black Gucci sunglasses, and black satin balletcore pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pop star accessorized her pillowy look with Christian Louboutin black satin balletcore pumps with ribbons that wrapped around her ankles, plus a dazzling diamond choker necklace and black Gucci sunglasses with gold logo hardware. Of course, no look would be complete for Grande's Glinda era without a French manicure and a long honey blonde blowout. In this instance, she pulled her hair back into a high ponytail.

It was a look perhaps better suited to her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, who portrays the green-skinned witch Elphaba in the film. But let's be real: How can you not appreciate the sheer camp of a woman this small wearing a coat this big?

