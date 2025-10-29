I Collect Jacques Marie Mage Sunglasses Like It's My Job—Here's Why I Can't Get Enough
They'll elevate any outfit.
There are sunglasses, and then there are sunglasses. Have you heard of Jacques Marie Mage? He’s the genius behind the ultra-luxe eyewear line that bears his name. Designed in Los Angeles and made in Italy and Japan, these frames are unapologetically refined—and I’m a sucker for them. The price point is high, but trust me when I say buying into the JMM world is an experience like no other. From the chic boutiques to the stories behind each style, each pair feels like a piece of wearable art.
In a total twist, these frames are great for skiing and running in addition to everyday wear. The high-quality lenses and fit have never let me down on the slopes or while logging miles marathon training.
In short: These are the kind of sunglasses that elevate everything you wear, from a crisp white tee to a tailored blazer. Consider them not just an accessory, but a defining detail.
More Jacques Marie Mage Frames
Brooke has held editorial positions at Shape, Glamour, and Vogue, as well as contributed to In Style, Well + Good, Mind Body Green and Aspen Magazine. Brooke has also consulted for several brands, including Aztech Mountain and Tory Burch. Brooke has also made on-air appearances on the TODAY show, Fox5 among other media outlets while in her role as the Fashion & Lifestyle Director at Shape magazine. She runs the Substack 12 Seeds.