I Collect Jacques Marie Mage Sunglasses Like It's My Job—Here's Why I Can't Get Enough

There are sunglasses, and then there are sunglasses. Have you heard of Jacques Marie Mage? He’s the genius behind the ultra-luxe eyewear line that bears his name. Designed in Los Angeles and made in Italy and Japan, these frames are unapologetically refined—and I’m a sucker for them. The price point is high, but trust me when I say buying into the JMM world is an experience like no other. From the chic boutiques to the stories behind each style, each pair feels like a piece of wearable art.

In a total twist, these frames are great for skiing and running in addition to everyday wear. The high-quality lenses and fit have never let me down on the slopes or while logging miles marathon training.

The Dealans up close. They are my go-to never-without frames. Versatile and classic. I chose the light lens as I thought it made them easier to wear on more occasions. (Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

Jacques Marie Mage Dealan Wayfarer Sunglasses $580 at The RealReal

The Chelsea. So chic and sleek I wore them while fly fishing. When I need a departure from the black frame of my Dealans, I reach for this tort frame for a softer look. (Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

JACQUES MARIE MAGE Chelsea Square-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses $870 at NET-A-PORTER

In short: These are the kind of sunglasses that elevate everything you wear, from a crisp white tee to a tailored blazer. Consider them not just an accessory, but a defining detail.

