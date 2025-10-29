I Collect Jacques Marie Mage Sunglasses Like It's My Job—Here's Why I Can't Get Enough

They'll elevate any outfit.

Brooke Ely Danielson wearing JACQUES MARIE MAGE sunglasses
(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)
Brooke Ely Danielson's avatar
By
published
in News

There are sunglasses, and then there are sunglasses. Have you heard of Jacques Marie Mage? He’s the genius behind the ultra-luxe eyewear line that bears his name. Designed in Los Angeles and made in Italy and Japan, these frames are unapologetically refined—and I’m a sucker for them. The price point is high, but trust me when I say buying into the JMM world is an experience like no other. From the chic boutiques to the stories behind each style, each pair feels like a piece of wearable art.

In a total twist, these frames are great for skiing and running in addition to everyday wear. The high-quality lenses and fit have never let me down on the slopes or while logging miles marathon training.

Brooke Ely Danielson wearing JACQUES MARIE MAGE sunglasses

The Dealans up close. They are my go-to never-without frames. Versatile and classic. I chose the light lens as I thought it made them easier to wear on more occasions.

(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

Brooke Ely Danielson wearing JACQUES MARIE MAGE sunglasses

The Chelsea. So chic and sleek I wore them while fly fishing. When I need a departure from the black frame of my Dealans, I reach for this tort frame for a softer look.

(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

In short: These are the kind of sunglasses that elevate everything you wear, from a crisp white tee to a tailored blazer. Consider them not just an accessory, but a defining detail.

More Jacques Marie Mage Frames

Brooke Ely Danielson
Brooke Ely Danielson
Stylist, Writer, and Athlete

Brooke has held editorial positions at Shape, Glamour, and Vogue, as well as contributed to In Style, Well + Good, Mind Body Green and Aspen Magazine. Brooke has also consulted for several brands, including Aztech Mountain and Tory Burch. Brooke has also made on-air appearances on the TODAY show, Fox5 among other media outlets while in her role as the Fashion & Lifestyle Director at Shape magazine. She runs the Substack 12 Seeds.