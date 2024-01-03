19 J.Crew Sale Finds I’m Coveting for a Chicer Winter Wardrobe

I don't know about you, but I've spent a lot of time shopping the last few months for everyone but myself. With the holidays and a few untimely birthdays back to back, I've been hard at work finding the perfect gift for all my loved ones. Now with the gifting season well behind us, I think it's safe to say I've earned a little something for myself, because after all, we all deserve something nice every once in a while. So, with my credit card in tow and my treat-yourself mindset ready to go, I set out on a hunt across my favorite retailers for my next favorite fashion find. Lo and behold, J.Crew is coming through with a few major sales.

First and foremost, you can score a ton of winter arrivals for 30 percent off with the code SHOPNOW. This includes cool winter coats and jackets, trendy dress, cozy sweaters and so much more. To sweeten the deal, you can use the same code to rack in an additional 50 percent off sale styles to bring the savings up that much more. And if all of that wasn't enough, a selection of the brand's cult-favorite cashmere sweaters are up to 50 percent off, no code necessary.

During my scrolling, I found a treasure trove of winter finds, all worthy of gifting yourself for a little wardrobe update. From the shearling bucket bag that I'm definitely hitting "purchase" on to the chic knee-high boots that'll be hard to pass up, these 19 J.Crew picks are worth your time and budget. Don't think too long on them, though—all of the great savings end January 8.

Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater (Was $118) $70 at J.Crew When it comes to cashmere, J.Crew is hard to beat in terms of quality and affordability. The brand uses 100 percent high-quality yarns in their cashmere line all sourced and produced sustainably. For under $100, you can snag a classic cashmere crewneck you can wear year after year. With that price tag, I wouldn't blame you if you grabbed more than one.

New Daphne Topcoat in Italian Boiled Wool (Was $298) $209 at J.Crew Do yourself a favor and add this coat to your winter wardrobe. It's made of 100 percent boiled wool from one of Italy's finest fabric mills, which means it's warm and so luxurious, not to mention its classic silhouette allows you to wear it year after year.

Cotton-Blend Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater (Was $138) $62 at J.Crew With an oversized fit and simple style, this is a sweater I live in for the rest of winter. Reviews say it's especially warm and cozy, too, so you know it's a real winner for the season. I'm personally eyeing this navy shade, but you can also opt for black, ivory, and a pretty baby blue.

Collection Berkeley Bucket Bag in Leather and Shearling (Was $368) $165 at J.Crew Say hello to your new favorite winter carry-all. J.Crew took their fan-favorite Berkeley bucket bag and added chic shearling (a major 2024 handbag trend, mind you) as a seasonal twist. You can even get two looks in one by flipping it over to the all-leather side.

Straight-Leg Essential Pant in Faux Leather (Was $158) $111 at J.Crew All of the cool fashion girls I know are wearing baggy leather pants for winter so naturally, I now want baggy leather pants. I'd wear them with a tee, just like the model, for an edgy office-ready look, or throw on a slim sweater for a night out with the girls.

Side-Slit Sweater-Dress (Was $168) $75 at J.Crew For those days you're struggling with what to wear, a chic sweater dress like this is the way to go. Add your favorite knee-high boots, tights, and a coat and you're good to go.

Giselle V-Neck Sweater-Blazer (Was $158) $71 at J.Crew Leave it to J.Crew to create a sweater-blazer hybrid that feels totally fresh. Throw this sweater over any look and you'll instantly look elevated, guaranteed. Also, take a peek at the luxurious golden buttons. Meghan Markle has also been spotted in this piece, so no big deal!

Vintage Rib Mockneck T-shirt with Buttons (Was $70) $49 at J.Crew Although a wardrobe staple, long sleeve t-shirts can be so... boring. That's not the case with this pick, however. Added buttons along the sleeves and a cool mock neckline make this t-shirt stand far above the rest in your rotation.

Teddy Sherpa Jacket (Was $278) $195 at J.Crew Give your puffer coat a break with this fun sherpa jacket. It's cuddly soft and extra warm, which means you'll likely never want to take it off. In fact, one shopper loves it so much they wrote, "I’ve worn it daily for the last week."

Full-Length Sydney Wide-Leg Pant in Four-Season Stretch (Was $138) $97 at J.Crew If you don't have a pair of wide-leg trousers in your closet, can you even call yourself a fashion girl? The staple style works for just about any occasion you have on your agenda, whether it's a dinner date, casual brunch, or trip into the office. While there's classic black and camel available, this grey shade feels especially fresh for this season.

Garçon Cotton Poplin Shirt in Stripe (Was $98) $69 at J.Crew I personally believe that you can never have too many button-down shirts. Not only are they an all-season top, but they also make for a star layering piece. This shirt gets extra style points for its French-style sleeves, which are meant to be worn unfolded for an added cool factor.

Relaxed Rollneck Sweater (Was $98) $69 at J.Crew J.Crew's Rollneck sweaters are a fan-favorite for a reason. They're comfortable, warm, and oh-so-easy to style, not to mention they come in gorgeous shades. Pair with any of your favorite trousers, skirts, or jeans and you've got an easy polished look.

Relaxed Heritage Trench Coat in Chino (Was $248) $174 at J.Crew I know for most of the country, a trench coat may not be sufficient enough to beat out the winter chill but hear me out. Soon enough spring will be at your doorstep, so I suggest getting ahead of the season with this trench. In short, it's a classic style you'll never get tired of wearing.

Short-Sleeve Maxi Slip Dress in Luster Crepe (Was $228) $160 at J.Crew This isn't your average slip dress, which is why I'm in love with it. The short sleeves and polo neckline make this dress undeniably cool. Anytime you want to feel sexy, elegant, and fashion-forward, this is the dress I would put on.

Stevie Knee-High Boots in Suede (Was $328) $230 at J.Crew Knee high boots are undoubtedly the "it" shoe of the season, so might I suggest snagging this pair? The suede finish gives them that quiet luxury vibe, plus the low heel is a godsend for those of us not great at walking in heels (hi, it's me).

Slim Wide-Leg Brushed Back Jean (Was $148) $104 at J.Crew These just might be my dream pair of denim. First off, the dark wash feels especially elevated, so much so that I wouldn't mind wearing these to work. They also have a flattering high waist and a not-too-wide leg, making for an easy-to-wear silhouette. They've even brushed on the inside for added warmth.

Contrast-Trim Cotton Poplin Shirtdress (Was $178) $125 at J.Crew If there's one fashion item I'll never get tired of its an easy dress like this one. With its cool contrast stitching, this dress is giving me major designer vibes without the hard-to-swallow price tag. It would also work so well in the transitional weather in the upcoming months.

Maisie Double-Strap Heels in Metallic Leather (Was $268) $188 at J.Crew Ever since the metallic trend broke out, I've been like a magpie collecting shiny things. Next on my wishlist on these silver heels. As someone who wobbles in spiky tall heels, I appreciate the shorter, sensible block heel, but it's the trendy silver shade that really pulls me in.