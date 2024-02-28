J.Crew’s Massive Swim Sale Has Got You Covered for Vacation Season

After months of layering up on winter coats and sweaters, I'm finally starting to a hint of sunnier weather. Maybe I'm getting ahead of myself, but it feels like spring is on the way, bringing vacation season with it. I've personally got a few beach trips on my agenda over the next few months, so I'm deep in preparation mode. I'm knuckles-deep in researching the best bikinis, one-pieces, and bathing suit cover-ups to create my dream fashion wardrobe. But don't believe for a second that I'm buying my favorite pieces at full price. Being the frugal shopping editor that I am, part of all that research involves finding said pieces on sale, which I'm happy to report I did in J.Crew's sale section.

In my hunt for new pieces, J.Crew's spring collection was the first brand on my radar. To know J.Crew is to know modern, yet classic pieces that feel elevated but are still affordable—and that goes for their swimwear collection. The brand's swimwear fits that bill too and it's exactly what I have my eye on during its massive warm-weather sale. From now through March 2, J.Crew is offering up to 50 percent off their entire swim collection.

To emphasize, that means all of their just-dropped swimwear, including to-die-for bikinis, vintage-inspired one-piece swimsuits, and adorable cover-ups are at a major discount. Just in time for all of your getaways, I found all of the best on-sale swimwear worth checking out—I certainly am.

Shop J.Crew's Swim Sale

Rosette Side-Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit (Was $128) $70 at J.Crew If you're still not over the red color trend (I'm not either), then add this one-piece to your cart ASAP. It hits on both the color of the season and the rosette appliqués the fashion crowd has been loving as of late. This swimsuit gets bonus points for making the rosette removable, which means you get two looks in one.

Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit in Dot Print (Was $128) $90 at J.Crew J.Crew just came out with a few new prints and colors for spring, including this classy polka-dot print. With its flattering ruched detailing and bandeau, this looks like a swimsuit straight from the '50s, in the best way possible.

Ruched V-Neck One-Piece (Was $118) $80 at J.Crew For those that prefer more coverage at the beach, J.Crew has got you (sorry for the pun) covered. This top-rated one-piece is made from recycled materials, offers full coverage, and even has built-in UPF 50 sun protection. Have your pick from 13 different shades ranging from must-have neutrals to mega-watt brights.

Balconette Underwire Bikini Top in Dot Print (Was $80) $55 at J.Crew As mentioned before, a lot of J.Crew's new swim collection feels vintage-inspired, and I'm here for it. This balconette top feels both vintage and French with rounded cups and dart detailing. It fits just like a bra, too, so opt for your go-to bra size for your best fit.

High-Rise Full-Coverage Bikini Bottom in Reversible Dot-Stripe Print (Was $65) $45 at J.Crew If you want to hone in on the vintage swimsuit theme, you've got to go with the matching high-rise bottoms. The high-rise looks flattering on just about everyone, but the real draw here is the reversible print—one side is polka-dots while the other is classic stripes so you basically can get double the amount of wear.

Scoopneck One-Piece Swimsuit (Was $98) $70 at J.Crew This sporty one-piece feels right out of the '90s with a high-leg cut and bright shades (don't worry, classic black is available too). With a scoop neckline and low back, it's got just the right amount of coverage—not too much, and not too little. There's even sizes for long torsos so you can get the perfect fit.

Smocked-Waist Short in Stripe (Was $90) $70 at J.Crew How adorable are these beachy striped shorts? Just imagine the Instagram photo you could get in these complete with the matching bikini top, a white button-down, and slide sandals. These shorts would come in handy for busy beach days when you're rushing to make a lunch reservation.

String Bikini Top in Gingham (Was $70) $50 at J.Crew Everyone needs a classic triangle bikini in their swimwear collection. If you're in need of a new one for the year, let it be this one. The gingham print is simply adorable and you can tie this top in multiple different ways, but what makes it really stand out is the fun ruffled hem. Make sure you pick up the matching side-tie bottoms, too.

Ruched High-Rise Bikini Bottom in Liberty® Eliza's Yellow Fabric (Was $90) $65 at J.Crew Sure, florals for spring aren't a new trend by any means, but they just feel right for the season. These high-waisted bottoms come in a spring-ready print created by Liberty, a British brand known for their luxurious prints. The yellow and green florals on these bottoms, along with the matching top, are sure to brighten up your mood.

Sleek Ruched One-Shoulder One-Piece in Stripe (Was $128) $90 at J.Crew I'm calling it now: Stripes will be everywhere come spring and summer. Sure, it may be a classic print, but I've noticed the fashion set has been favoring it more and more recently. Get ahead of the trend with this one-piece, which features a fun one-shoulder neckline and full coverage.

'90s No-Tie String Bikini Bottom (Was $45) $35 at J.Crew If you've ever had someone jokingly untie your bikini straps, then these bottoms will save you from any further trauma. They have the same look of classic side-tie bottoms but come without the potential of an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

Ruched Tie-Shoulder Bikini Top in Gingham (Was $80) $55 at J.Crew Sweet details like tie shoulder straps and ruching along the cups make this bikini top a big favorite in my eyes. The bright blue gingham print is striking enough to garner some major attention at the beach, too.

Matte Ruffle One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit (Was $128) $100 at J.Crew This ruffled one-piece swimsuit looks so luxe. The ruffle detail and sleek matte fabric make this swimsuit look so much more expensive than it is.

Cross-Back Underwire Bikini Top (Was $75) $40 at J.Crew Do yourself a favor and take a peek at the back of this swimsuit top. The criss-cross back isn't just a pretty detail—it allows for more support and a customizable fit. This top also comes in an unpadded design and with an underwire. With details like these, it's no wonder why reviewers say it's a great swimsuit for big busts.

Cutout Halter One-Piece Swimsuit (Was $118) $85 at J.Crew Sexy swimwear doesn't have to automatically signal a string bikini. This one-piece feels just as steamy but offers a bit more coverage with a high-rise back and edgy cutouts. When you're bored of your basic black one-piece, opt for this swimsuit to switch it up.

Ruched Side-Tie One-Piece Swimsuit (Was $118) $80 at J.Crew I don't know about you, but I love bold and bright shades when I'm on vacation so this Barbie pink number speaks to me. The shade is nothing short of eye-catching, plus the ruched sides (which are adjustable, by the way) will make for an extra-flattering fit.

1983 Underwire Bikini Top (Was $75) $50 at J.Crew J.Crew brought back one of their most iconic styles from the '90s for this season—this bikini top!—and we couldn't be happier. This classic top fits just like a bra with an underwire and light lining to make you feel extra supported. Choose from age-old colors like this deep blue and neutrals like black, navy, and olive.

Ruched Tie-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit in Gingham (Was $128) $90 at J.Crew I'm typically a two-piece kind of girl, but this one-piece has me seriously considering switching sides. The tie shoulder straps are a sweet touch, but it's the textured fabric and ruching that really make this piece a winner for me. You can even remove the shoulder straps for a different look!

Mini Swim Skirt in Gingham (Was $80) $55 at J.Crew Here's yet another vintage-esque (and cute!) find for you to love. This swim skirt feels incredibly somehow both retro and modern at the same time. I'm willing to bet that all of your favorite fashion girls will be wearing matching skirts with their swimwear this year, especially when they're as cute as this one.