Jennie Throws a High-Fashion Holiday Party for Pets in Jacquemus' New Campaign

Jennie Kim (a.k.a. Jennie Ruby Jane, a.k.a. Jennie of Blackpink) has become one of the global fashion community's favorite stars over the past few years. Her collaborations with brands including Chanel (she has been a global ambassador for the luxury house since 2021 and holds the moniker "Human Chanel") and Calvin Klein (she designed a capsule collection earlier this year) have shown her aptitude for fashion and her penchant for folding current trends into her own timeless personal style. Plus, whenever she's the face of a campaign, there's a good chance that the images will include some fun innovative elements.

This year, Jennie is the face of Jacquemus' "Guirlande" holiday collection. A luxe holiday party is a standard theme for brands' winter campaigns, but rather than filling their holiday 2023 campaign with tons of models, Jacquemus and Jennie chose to throw a bash full of furry friends. The lively photos showcase the international fashion star as she bonds with several adorable dogs over the festive silver and gold accessories. In addition to the eye-catching accessories, the singer's wardrobe for the shoot includes several winter-y minidresses as well as some stylish green and red coordinates.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jacquemus)

In one standout image, Jennie poses for a selfie with an eager canine companion while she's dressed in a fun red beaded look and shiny metallic silver flats with red ribbon Mary Jane straps. The pup must have taken a liking to the shoes, 'cause another pic shows the model and the pup sitting face to face wearing the same footwear. (The stare down definitely gives, "One of us has to change," vibes.) The brand also shared some behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot on Instagram, showing that the singer (who's a dog mom herself, to a Pomeranian named Kuma) has lots of fun with her co-stars.

The "Guirlande" collection is comprised of trendy clothing pieces utilizing the classic holiday colors of deep green, gold, bright red, and silver, combined with cozy knit and fur detailing. There's also a range of accessories, from the brand's signature mini bags, to cozy hats and scarves, and even games like Jenga and a deck of cards that you can grab just in time for your own holiday parties.

