I dread the day Jennifer Lawrence will go on street-style maternity leave. The star's outfits while expecting baby number two have been a daily tutorial in wearing 2025 fashion trends and It-sneakers the right way: not copy and pasting from any one runway, but mixing and matching select standout pieces with her tried-and-true staples. Of course, she's setting an example that works at any phase in life—and with any designer bag or sneaker trend.

Lawrence's latest copyable high-low moment debuted—where else?—on a Feb. 26 walk through New York City. The No Hard Feelings star stacked three luxury accessories a fashion lover could ID from space: gold-rimmed Celine Triomphe sunglasses, a cheetah-print Prada bag, and Loewe's ballet-inspired sneakers. Those latter two pieces were coordinated to perfection, with the camel-colored soles of Lawrence's shoes picking up the base shade of her bag.

Jennifer Lawrence chose Loewe's ballet runners and a cheetah print Prada bag for a Feb. 26 walk in Manhattan. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Celine Triomphe Oval Metal Sunglasses Visit Site

In her bag and footwear choice alone, Lawrence proved she's been paying close attention to fashion week even without attending this season's runways. Animal prints of every spot and stripe trended upward at collections in every major market for the Spring 2025 season. Jennifer Lawrence previously test-drove a Dior take herself at the label's Cruise show last year; this winter, she's been favoring a leopard print coat from Scandi brand By Malene Birger. Her new cheetah Prada bag isn't currently available, but the label has sensed it'll spark more best-sellers, so similar re-edition bags are in stock.

Meanwhile, Lawrence's slim balletic sneakers by Loewe speak to a designer sneaker trend that's outrunning the rest of the footwear market. Labels from The Row and Prada are debuting slipper-like styles with rounded toes and slim soles, as a more walkable take on the ballet flat. (Traditional players are walking in the same direction, with ballet sneakers debuting at Puma during Copenhagen Fashion Week this season.)

But remember: Despite her notable archive of The Row tote bags and designer coats, Lawrence is a woman of the people. She offset her elevated maternity accessories with a casual gray hoodie, beige trench coat, and slouchy black pants. While there's a chance the mom-to-be pulled hers from her favorite luxury labels, she's also been known to wear a Tory Burch knit or Leset pant from time to time.

Lawrence offset her designer accessories with down-to-earth basics including a beige trench coat and gray hoodie. (Image credit: Backgrid)

After surprise appearances at the 2024 Governors Awards and occasional red carpets in Los Angeles, Lawrence is back in New York City before her second child's arrival. She's been keeping a low profile in enviable winter coats, trendy sneakers, and all sorts of luxury totes that could double as designer diaper bags. Given the strength of her style now, her new mom 2.0 outfits will be worth the 9-month wait.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors