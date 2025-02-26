Jennifer Lawrence Expertly Matches a 2025 Designer Sneaker Trend to Her Cheetah Prada Bag

She's a pro at sampling prints.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a trench coat with a hoodie and leopard print bag while walking around New York City
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

I dread the day Jennifer Lawrence will go on street-style maternity leave. The star's outfits while expecting baby number two have been a daily tutorial in wearing 2025 fashion trends and It-sneakers the right way: not copy and pasting from any one runway, but mixing and matching select standout pieces with her tried-and-true staples. Of course, she's setting an example that works at any phase in life—and with any designer bag or sneaker trend.

Lawrence's latest copyable high-low moment debuted—where else?—on a Feb. 26 walk through New York City. The No Hard Feelings star stacked three luxury accessories a fashion lover could ID from space: gold-rimmed Celine Triomphe sunglasses, a cheetah-print Prada bag, and Loewe's ballet-inspired sneakers. Those latter two pieces were coordinated to perfection, with the camel-colored soles of Lawrence's shoes picking up the base shade of her bag.

Jennifer Lawrence walking in New York City wearing a trench coat with trendy Loewe sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence chose Loewe's ballet runners and a cheetah print Prada bag for a Feb. 26 walk in Manhattan.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Prada Re-Edition Printed Leather Mini-Bag
Prada Re-Edition Printed Leather Mini-Bag

Triomphe Oval Metal Sunglasses
Celine Triomphe Oval Metal Sunglasses

a Loewe sneaker in front of a plain backdrop
Loewe Ballet Runner

In her bag and footwear choice alone, Lawrence proved she's been paying close attention to fashion week even without attending this season's runways. Animal prints of every spot and stripe trended upward at collections in every major market for the Spring 2025 season. Jennifer Lawrence previously test-drove a Dior take herself at the label's Cruise show last year; this winter, she's been favoring a leopard print coat from Scandi brand By Malene Birger. Her new cheetah Prada bag isn't currently available, but the label has sensed it'll spark more best-sellers, so similar re-edition bags are in stock.

Meanwhile, Lawrence's slim balletic sneakers by Loewe speak to a designer sneaker trend that's outrunning the rest of the footwear market. Labels from The Row and Prada are debuting slipper-like styles with rounded toes and slim soles, as a more walkable take on the ballet flat. (Traditional players are walking in the same direction, with ballet sneakers debuting at Puma during Copenhagen Fashion Week this season.)

But remember: Despite her notable archive of The Row tote bags and designer coats, Lawrence is a woman of the people. She offset her elevated maternity accessories with a casual gray hoodie, beige trench coat, and slouchy black pants. While there's a chance the mom-to-be pulled hers from her favorite luxury labels, she's also been known to wear a Tory Burch knit or Leset pant from time to time.

Jennifer Lawrence walking in new york city wearing a trench coat and leopard print bag plus Loewe sneakers

Lawrence offset her designer accessories with down-to-earth basics including a beige trench coat and gray hoodie.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Vintagesoft Hoodie
Gap Vintagesoft Hoodie

Barb Satin Wide-Leg Pants
Leset Barb Satin Wide-Leg Pants

Clyde Trench Coat - Light Beige - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane Clyde Trench Coat

After surprise appearances at the 2024 Governors Awards and occasional red carpets in Los Angeles, Lawrence is back in New York City before her second child's arrival. She's been keeping a low profile in enviable winter coats, trendy sneakers, and all sorts of luxury totes that could double as designer diaper bags. Given the strength of her style now, her new mom 2.0 outfits will be worth the 9-month wait.

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸