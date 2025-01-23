Hailey Bieber is the last Hollywood mom I'd expect to fill an L.L. Bean Boat and Tote bag with her parenting essentials. Her version of a mom-friendly accessory is an oversize Bottega clutch, Goyard tote, or Bottega Hop bag; she's never within camera-range of an Uppababy stroller. For what feels like the entirety of January, Bieber has traversed Aspen, Colorado, in après-ski outfits involving Ferragamo furs, leather jackets, and her trusty Saint Laurent Bea tote. But that all changed on Jan. 22.

One of the Rhode founder's customary late-night Instagram Stories came with a snap of an everyday outfit. And over the shoulder of her oversize bomber jacket (looking a lot like Frankie Shop's), she hauled an extra-large L.L.Bean tote with "Mrs. Bieber" cheekily embroidered on the side. At $45, it's just a few dollars off from the Rhode lip tint phone case clutched in her hands.

Hailey Bieber shared a snap of her "Mrs. Bieber" custom L.L.Bean tote bag on Instagram Stories. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

Frankie Shop Astra Technical Bomber Jacket $390 at Mytheresa

A hardworking canvas bag L.L.Bean has stocked since 1944 might seem like an outlier in Mrs. Bieber's wardrobe. But considering that it's washable, spacious, and long-lasting, it's the sort of tote bag that can stand up to all life with an unpredictable newborn.

Perhaps more importantly for a certified fashion girl like Bieber, this tote has also undergone a bit of a street style renaissance. In 2022, I reported for Harper's Bazaar on the ironic L.L.Bean Boat and Tote's rise: a trend in which stylish women with a wicked sense of humor embroidered catch-phrases (like "Full of It") and designer logos onto their down-to-earth bags. Hailey Bieber, whose marriage to Justin Bieber gets plenty of undue scrutiny in the press, gets the last laugh when she proudly carries a "Mrs. Bieber" tote.

Two years later, embroidered canvas totes are still going strong with or without cheeky personalized touches. Street style is filled with embroidered "Birkin" bags and "Celine" totes; it also has its share of plain-old preppy monograms. Katie Holmes carried Lands' End's canvas take last fall with an oversize Marfa Stance jacket and a classic "KH" stitched on top.

Katie Holmes carried her Lands' End canvas tote last fall with a quilted jacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Holmes Medium Natural 5 Pocket Open Top Canvas Tote Bag $39.95 at Lands' End

Knowing the range of Hailey Bieber's closet, she'll likely return to her Bottega Veneta or Saint Laurent bags soon enough. But while she's on an L.L.Bean kick, I'd love to see her carrying Tibi's collab with the brand. The belted silhouette just screams "cool mom."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors