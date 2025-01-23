Hailey Bieber Trades Her Designer Diaper Bags for a Custom $45 L.L.Bean Tote
Hollywood cool moms love a canvas tote.
Hailey Bieber is the last Hollywood mom I'd expect to fill an L.L. Bean Boat and Tote bag with her parenting essentials. Her version of a mom-friendly accessory is an oversize Bottega clutch, Goyard tote, or Bottega Hop bag; she's never within camera-range of an Uppababy stroller. For what feels like the entirety of January, Bieber has traversed Aspen, Colorado, in après-ski outfits involving Ferragamo furs, leather jackets, and her trusty Saint Laurent Bea tote. But that all changed on Jan. 22.
One of the Rhode founder's customary late-night Instagram Stories came with a snap of an everyday outfit. And over the shoulder of her oversize bomber jacket (looking a lot like Frankie Shop's), she hauled an extra-large L.L.Bean tote with "Mrs. Bieber" cheekily embroidered on the side. At $45, it's just a few dollars off from the Rhode lip tint phone case clutched in her hands.
A hardworking canvas bag L.L.Bean has stocked since 1944 might seem like an outlier in Mrs. Bieber's wardrobe. But considering that it's washable, spacious, and long-lasting, it's the sort of tote bag that can stand up to all life with an unpredictable newborn.
Perhaps more importantly for a certified fashion girl like Bieber, this tote has also undergone a bit of a street style renaissance. In 2022, I reported for Harper's Bazaar on the ironic L.L.Bean Boat and Tote's rise: a trend in which stylish women with a wicked sense of humor embroidered catch-phrases (like "Full of It") and designer logos onto their down-to-earth bags. Hailey Bieber, whose marriage to Justin Bieber gets plenty of undue scrutiny in the press, gets the last laugh when she proudly carries a "Mrs. Bieber" tote.
Two years later, embroidered canvas totes are still going strong with or without cheeky personalized touches. Street style is filled with embroidered "Birkin" bags and "Celine" totes; it also has its share of plain-old preppy monograms. Katie Holmes carried Lands' End's canvas take last fall with an oversize Marfa Stance jacket and a classic "KH" stitched on top.
Knowing the range of Hailey Bieber's closet, she'll likely return to her Bottega Veneta or Saint Laurent bags soon enough. But while she's on an L.L.Bean kick, I'd love to see her carrying Tibi's collab with the brand. The belted silhouette just screams "cool mom."
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
