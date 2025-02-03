Jennifer Lawrence Pounces on the Leopard Print Trend in a Spotted Coat, Cobalt Blue Sweater, and Cabbage Patch Kid Hat
The pregnant star paired two winter trends to create one fabulously chaotic outfit.
Jennifer Lawrence just unleashed her most chaotic street style look yet. On Feb. 3, the No Hard Feelings actor—who is currently pregnant with her second child—bundled up in multiple 2025 fashion trends for an afternoon walk in New York City.
Her outermost layer capitalized on the leopard print revival with a By Malene Birger leather maxi coat. Underneath her animal print statement jacket, the Hunger Games alum wore black La Ligne trousers and a cobalt blue cashmere sweater from The Row that tapped into one of winter's best color trends. Only a couple months ago, the shade made a major splash at Ferragamo, Louis Vuiton, Coperni, and Balenciaga's Resort 2025 runway shows. Perhaps this intentionally oversized knit is what Lawrence was picking up at The Row's flagship store the other day.
The accessories are where this look really get interesting. In a clear nod to the babushka bonnet trend seen on Hailey Bieber last week, the 34-year-old topped her look off with a pistachio-colored Loro Piana bucket hat. Something about the color and shape is giving Cabbage Patch kid, but I dig it.
A beige fringe scarf adorned her neck for added warmth and a black pair of Luv Lou sunglasses helped the Oscar winner keep a low profile. Her black leather flats, like her sweater, come courtesy of The Row. This sock-like elastic style—known as the Ozzy slipper—is currently sold-out at most major retailers, but Jamie Haller and Steve Madden both offer very similar silhouettes.
Sure, it's a lot of look. But it wouldn't be a Jennifer Lawrence street style moment without an assortment of quirky accessories and at least two pieces designed by the Olsen twins, would it?
Shop Animal Print Coats Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Princess Kate Will Never Neglect Her "Top Priority" in Favor of Royal Role
The Princess of Wales is helping her three children navigate "what must be a rather confusing environment."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton Received a Touching Gift for a Family Member During Wales Visit: "I Wasn't Expecting It"
Birthday present? Check.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
King Charles "Broke Down" Crying After Conversation With Princess Anne
According to a royal aide, Anne remains Charles's "most reliable confidante."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Skip the 2025 Grammys in Clashing Date-Night Outfits
The two have always embraced their differences when it comes to street style.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Biggest 2025 Grammys Red Carpet Trend? Changing Out of Red Carpet Outfits
Two outfits really are better than one.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The 10 Best 2025 Grammys Red Carpet Looks Stay True to Stars' Distinct Personal Style
These 10 stars stayed true to their personal style.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift's Red Hot Grammys 2025 Corset Mini Dress Officially Starts Her Next Style Era
Goodbye, 'Tortured Poets' black and white.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Miley Cyrus's 2025 Grammys Cut-Out Saint Laurent Gown Completely Bares Her Abs
Her ability to elevate the little black dress knows no bounds.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Charli XCX Brings Club-Classic Brat Fashion to the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
It's alright to just admit that she's the fantasy.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo's Backless 2025 Grammys Versace Gown Will Make You Say "Good 4 Her"
She left little to the imagination.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Why Blue Heart Pins Are Every 2025 Grammy Attendee's Accessory
This red carpet accessory is significant.
By Halie LeSavage Published