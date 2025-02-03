Jennifer Lawrence Pounces on the Leopard Print Trend in a Spotted Coat, Cobalt Blue Sweater, and Cabbage Patch Kid Hat

Jennifer Lawrence just unleashed her most chaotic street style look yet. On Feb. 3, the No Hard Feelings actor—who is currently pregnant with her second child—bundled up in multiple 2025 fashion trends for an afternoon walk in New York City.

Her outermost layer capitalized on the leopard print revival with a By Malene Birger leather maxi coat. Underneath her animal print statement jacket, the Hunger Games alum wore black La Ligne trousers and a cobalt blue cashmere sweater from The Row that tapped into one of winter's best color trends. Only a couple months ago, the shade made a major splash at Ferragamo, Louis Vuiton, Coperni, and Balenciaga's Resort 2025 runway shows. Perhaps this intentionally oversized knit is what Lawrence was picking up at The Row's flagship store the other day.

A photo of Jennifer Lawrence strolling in a leopard print coat, bright blue sweater, and a Loro Piana knit hat.

Jennifer Lawrence strolls in a leopard print coat, bright blue sweater, and a Loro Piana knit hat.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The accessories are where this look really get interesting. In a clear nod to the babushka bonnet trend seen on Hailey Bieber last week, the 34-year-old topped her look off with a pistachio-colored Loro Piana bucket hat. Something about the color and shape is giving Cabbage Patch kid, but I dig it.

A beige fringe scarf adorned her neck for added warmth and a black pair of Luv Lou sunglasses helped the Oscar winner keep a low profile. Her black leather flats, like her sweater, come courtesy of The Row. This sock-like elastic style—known as the Ozzy slipper—is currently sold-out at most major retailers, but Jamie Haller and Steve Madden both offer very similar silhouettes.

Sure, it's a lot of look. But it wouldn't be a Jennifer Lawrence street style moment without an assortment of quirky accessories and at least two pieces designed by the Olsen twins, would it?

