The 8 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2024 Governors Awards Started Trophy Season Right
They're putting an under-the-radar red carpet on the map.
In most circles, awards season fashion doesn't truly kick off until the Golden Globes. But in fashion circles, For Your Consideration looks really get started at the annual Governors Awards. Hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, this pre-Oscars event taps A-listers to deliver lifetime achievement prizes to a few special peers—and start their own awards-season style narratives while they're at it.
Some changes to this year's calendar meant the Nov. 17 Governors Awards, hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, was actually the second rendition in 2024. Double-dipping on the event only meant that this year's Oscars contenders could launch their style campaigns early, while general attendees got another chance to flex their black-tie personal style. Mikey Madison's Anora red carpet outfits were sealed as a seasonal stand-out in bright red Prada, while Jennifer Lawrence continued her upscale maternity streak in a skintight, chocolate Bottega Veneta gown. Two stars, Elle Fanning and Saoirse Ronan, proved mint green and turquoise might just usurp black as the most elegant color on the carpet. Then again, Selena Gomez's Ralph Lauren gown offered an equally strong counterpoint.
All in all, this was an under-the-radar red carpet with some golden statue-worthy looks. Ahead, see the best-dressed stars from the 2024 Governors Awards.
Lily-Rose Depp wearing Chanel
You'll find Old Hollywood glamour by way of Chanel on any red carpet Lily-Rose Depp walks. Just last week, she supported her girlfriend in a vintage Chanel dress and opera gloves fit for a 1920s flapper. Last night, she arrived at the 2024 Governors Awards with her same old-meets-new personal style at the fore, in a regal, off-the-shoulder dress from Chanel's Fall 2018 couture collection. The romantic neckline, oversize rosette, and sweeping train felt fit for a Gilded Age ballroom, as did her curled up-do to match. But with low sandal heels and understated beauty, Depp kept it just modern enough.
Selena Gomez wearing Ralph Lauren
Selena Gomez and stylist Erin Walsh have spent the Emilia Pérez press tour testing every permutation of a little black dress under the sun. Their strongest choices have been Gomez's gowns for formal red carpets, like the Ralph Lauren piece she chose for the 2024 Emmys. The pair decided to repeat history with another winning Ralph Lauren gown for the 2024 Governors Awards, coated in sequins with a contrasting white shirt collar and cuffs peeking out from underneath. It's simple with just enough contrast to be visually engaging; more importantly, it casts Gomez as a true leading lady.
Saoirse Ronan wearing custom Louis Vuitton
Recent news that Saoirse Ronan had tapped Danielle Goldberg to be her stylist was music to fashion lovers' ears. Goldberg has a knack for dressing Hollywood's coolest stars in the purest reflections of their personal style. Since linking up with Ronan, that reputation has only gotten stronger. The Outrun star has lately worn everything from Phoebe Philo-era Celine to last night's custom Louis Vuitton, a delicious strapless column gown with exaggerated fringe along the neckline. In shape and in texture, this dress was an adventurous choice for Ronan—and one that made this editor excited to see what the duo will dream up for the Oscars next spring.
Lupita Nyong'o wearing Chanel
Lupita Nyong'o was always going to give Chanel its flowers during the upcoming awards season, since she's a newly-named face of the house. The remaining question was how she and stylist Micaela Erlanger would approach the label's vast archive and runway collections. The first result, showing up at the 2024 Governors Awards, was a strapless lace dress pulled from the Spring 2023 couture collection. Just like on the runway, the shimmering gold base magnificently caught the light underneath the lace overlay. But unlike the runway, Nyong'o swapped a bowtie for a dazzling diamond necklace and gold ankle boots for dainty sandal heels. In other words? She made this very Chanel dress all her own.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Jennifer Lawrence wearing Bottega Veneta
Since announcing she's expecting baby number two with husband Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence has been on an enviable maternity style tear. She and stylist Jamie Mizrahi have largely leaned on archival pieces, like a vintage Christian Lacroix gown and a John Galliano suit, for recent red carpets. But last night, the duo accentuated Lawrence's bump with a chocolate brown Bottega Veneta dress. The soft fabric hugged her curves while gold hardware accents dialed up the luxury factor. Bottom line: There's never been a more stylish mom-to-be on this red carpet.
Nicole Kidman wearing Celine
Nicole Kidman's latest entry in the awards season conversation is Babygirl, an erotic drama that casts her as the love interest of a much younger man. Her styling on the following press tour has been refined but sexy, in the key of the stunning Celine gown she and stylist Jason Bolden chose for the 2024 Governors Awards. The elongated key-hole cutout in the front is only upstaged by a more dramatic, low-scooping silhouette in the back.
Mikey Madison wearing Prada
As Mikey Madison has promoted her star-making turn in Anora, she's teamed up with stylist Jamie Mizrahi to tell her actress-on-the-rise story through her red carpet outfits. Mizrahi previously told me they wanted to lean into elegance and classic silhouettes more than referencing Madison's on-screen wardrobe. Here, their strategy hits all the right marks in the form of a sculpted Prada gown with some volume at the waist and clever pockets, plus a pair of coordinating pumps peeking out from underneath.
Elle Fanning wearing Valentino
Elle Fanning and stylist Samantha McMillen always bring the sense of wonder I feel red carpets can be lacking. They were on-board with bows and dreamy pastels long before 2023's girlhood trend took off, and they brought their same affinity for elevated whimsy to the 2024 Governors Awards. Fanning's minty-green dress hails from Alessandro Michele's first full collection as creative director of Valentino. Any other star would wear just the semi-sheer dress, but Fanning committed with the matching, feather-lined cape over the top. It's frilly and feminine and just over-the-top enough—an evolution of the romantic look Fanning is known for.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Selena Gomez Does Dark Academia in a Goth-Glam Gown
The star shimmered in a beaded gown with a crisp white collar and heaps of diamond jewelry.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Make This Winter’s Denim Trends Work for You
From wide-leg to barrel jeans, this season celebrates versatility and individual style.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Queen Camilla and King Charles Announce the Death of a Beloved Family Member
Rest in peace.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Selena Gomez Serves Wednesday Addams Goth Glamour at the 2024 Governors Awards Red Carpet
The star shimmered in a beaded gown with a crisp white collar and heaps of diamond jewelry.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zendaya Hosts a "Zendaya Double Feature" in Her Signature Louboutin Pumps and a Totally Sheer Top
She screened her own double feature.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence's Skintight Chocolate Gown Hugs Her Baby Bump at the 2024 Governors Awards
The star decided to showcase her changing body.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Louis Vuitton's NYC Destination Flagship Store Is a Trip
It's taking over a five-story building with custom chocolates and fashion history.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Instead of Sneakers, Margot Robbie Takes Her Hot Girl Walks in a Puff-Sleeve Dress and Mary Janes
She's dressing up instead.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna Scores a Winter Color Trend Hat Trick in a Red Sheer Skirt, Sunglasses, and a Vintage Fox-Fur Stole
The star hit the club in a red-on-red-on-red look.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
On 'The Penguin,' Sofia Falcone Does Ugly Things in Beautiful Outfits
Costume designer Helen Huang turns the kingpin's crazy-sexy, mob boss aesthetic into a main character.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Alexa Chung's Second Madewell Collection Is Her Version of Everyday Armor
Her second Madewell collaboration just dropped.
By Halie LeSavage Published