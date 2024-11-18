In most circles, awards season fashion doesn't truly kick off until the Golden Globes. But in fashion circles, For Your Consideration looks really get started at the annual Governors Awards. Hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, this pre-Oscars event taps A-listers to deliver lifetime achievement prizes to a few special peers—and start their own awards-season style narratives while they're at it.

Some changes to this year's calendar meant the Nov. 17 Governors Awards, hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, was actually the second rendition in 2024. Double-dipping on the event only meant that this year's Oscars contenders could launch their style campaigns early, while general attendees got another chance to flex their black-tie personal style. Mikey Madison's Anora red carpet outfits were sealed as a seasonal stand-out in bright red Prada, while Jennifer Lawrence continued her upscale maternity streak in a skintight, chocolate Bottega Veneta gown. Two stars, Elle Fanning and Saoirse Ronan, proved mint green and turquoise might just usurp black as the most elegant color on the carpet. Then again, Selena Gomez's Ralph Lauren gown offered an equally strong counterpoint.

All in all, this was an under-the-radar red carpet with some golden statue-worthy looks. Ahead, see the best-dressed stars from the 2024 Governors Awards.

Lily-Rose Depp wearing Chanel

You'll find Old Hollywood glamour by way of Chanel on any red carpet Lily-Rose Depp walks. Just last week, she supported her girlfriend in a vintage Chanel dress and opera gloves fit for a 1920s flapper. Last night, she arrived at the 2024 Governors Awards with her same old-meets-new personal style at the fore, in a regal, off-the-shoulder dress from Chanel's Fall 2018 couture collection. The romantic neckline, oversize rosette, and sweeping train felt fit for a Gilded Age ballroom, as did her curled up-do to match. But with low sandal heels and understated beauty, Depp kept it just modern enough.

Selena Gomez wearing Ralph Lauren

Selena Gomez and stylist Erin Walsh have spent the Emilia Pérez press tour testing every permutation of a little black dress under the sun. Their strongest choices have been Gomez's gowns for formal red carpets, like the Ralph Lauren piece she chose for the 2024 Emmys. The pair decided to repeat history with another winning Ralph Lauren gown for the 2024 Governors Awards, coated in sequins with a contrasting white shirt collar and cuffs peeking out from underneath. It's simple with just enough contrast to be visually engaging; more importantly, it casts Gomez as a true leading lady.

Saoirse Ronan wearing custom Louis Vuitton

Recent news that Saoirse Ronan had tapped Danielle Goldberg to be her stylist was music to fashion lovers' ears. Goldberg has a knack for dressing Hollywood's coolest stars in the purest reflections of their personal style. Since linking up with Ronan, that reputation has only gotten stronger. The Outrun star has lately worn everything from Phoebe Philo-era Celine to last night's custom Louis Vuitton, a delicious strapless column gown with exaggerated fringe along the neckline. In shape and in texture, this dress was an adventurous choice for Ronan—and one that made this editor excited to see what the duo will dream up for the Oscars next spring.

Lupita Nyong'o wearing Chanel

Lupita Nyong'o was always going to give Chanel its flowers during the upcoming awards season, since she's a newly-named face of the house. The remaining question was how she and stylist Micaela Erlanger would approach the label's vast archive and runway collections. The first result, showing up at the 2024 Governors Awards, was a strapless lace dress pulled from the Spring 2023 couture collection. Just like on the runway, the shimmering gold base magnificently caught the light underneath the lace overlay. But unlike the runway, Nyong'o swapped a bowtie for a dazzling diamond necklace and gold ankle boots for dainty sandal heels. In other words? She made this very Chanel dress all her own.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing Bottega Veneta

Since announcing she's expecting baby number two with husband Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence has been on an enviable maternity style tear. She and stylist Jamie Mizrahi have largely leaned on archival pieces, like a vintage Christian Lacroix gown and a John Galliano suit, for recent red carpets. But last night, the duo accentuated Lawrence's bump with a chocolate brown Bottega Veneta dress. The soft fabric hugged her curves while gold hardware accents dialed up the luxury factor. Bottom line: There's never been a more stylish mom-to-be on this red carpet.

Nicole Kidman wearing Celine

Nicole Kidman's latest entry in the awards season conversation is Babygirl, an erotic drama that casts her as the love interest of a much younger man. Her styling on the following press tour has been refined but sexy, in the key of the stunning Celine gown she and stylist Jason Bolden chose for the 2024 Governors Awards. The elongated key-hole cutout in the front is only upstaged by a more dramatic, low-scooping silhouette in the back.

Mikey Madison wearing Prada

As Mikey Madison has promoted her star-making turn in Anora, she's teamed up with stylist Jamie Mizrahi to tell her actress-on-the-rise story through her red carpet outfits. Mizrahi previously told me they wanted to lean into elegance and classic silhouettes more than referencing Madison's on-screen wardrobe. Here, their strategy hits all the right marks in the form of a sculpted Prada gown with some volume at the waist and clever pockets, plus a pair of coordinating pumps peeking out from underneath.

Elle Fanning wearing Valentino

Elle Fanning and stylist Samantha McMillen always bring the sense of wonder I feel red carpets can be lacking. They were on-board with bows and dreamy pastels long before 2023's girlhood trend took off, and they brought their same affinity for elevated whimsy to the 2024 Governors Awards. Fanning's minty-green dress hails from Alessandro Michele's first full collection as creative director of Valentino. Any other star would wear just the semi-sheer dress, but Fanning committed with the matching, feather-lined cape over the top. It's frilly and feminine and just over-the-top enough—an evolution of the romantic look Fanning is known for.