2024 is all about the double denim revival. Runways from Stella McCartney to Valentino included models in all-jean-everything looks for spring 2024; celebrities like Beyoncé, Bella Hadid, and Katie Holmes have put their spin on denim-on-denim outfits in recent weeks. Now, Jennifer Lawrence is proving the double denim trend can function as a comfortable travel outfit with an equally popular shoe to match.
Less than 24 hours after walking around Manhattan in a designer wrap coat and under-$100 Nike sneakers, Lawrence jetted over to New York City's JFK International Airport on Saturday, June 1. Her travel outfit showed her affinity for 2024's biggest denim trend: Instead of hoodies and leggings, she layered a roomy Polo Ralph Lauren denim button-down over puddle jeans.
Other celebrities might have stopped the trend-stacking there and completed the look with Uggs. Lawrence, true to herself and the mesh flats trend, debuted a bright orange pair of Alaïa's fishnet flats for her stroll through TSA instead. The see-through shoes are one of Alaïa's most popular styles—and Lawrence already owns them in black.
Lawrence's other accessories toed the line between sturdy travel basics and insider-approved fashion standouts. For a reliable travel tote, she carried Naghedi's St. Bart's bag in Ecru over one arm. The woven style comes in a woven neoprene that can be easily wiped down and cleaned, perfect for a mom on the go. (Fashion editors agree that it's one of the best work bags, with space to carry a laptop and a change of clothes for the gym.) Then to ensure she didn't miss her boarding time, Lawrence wore a sleek, silver Longines watch on one wrist.
Celebrities take all sorts of approaches to travel outfits. Some, like Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner, go the understated route in loungewear and Ugg slippers. Others, like Jennifer Lopez, dial up the drama in comfy-chic skirt sets and Birkins to match their private planes. Jennifer Lawrence's weekend look lands in a cool middle ground: It shows she's keeping up with the runways, but not at the expense of her comfort for a long day at the airport. It's one to bookmark for the next time you're headed OOO.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Kendall Jenner's Sheer Dress Looks Like a Slice of Sunset
This isn't your average travel outfit.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
36 Books By LGBTQ+ Authors You Need to Add to Your Reading List
You won't be able to put down these moving memoirs and touching romances.
By Bianca Rodriguez Published
-
Jennifer Aniston Makes a Reformation Dress Red Carpet Material
It's all in the accessories.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Is Pure Romance in a Sheer Dress for Her Spanish Getaway
This isn't your average travel outfit.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Aniston Turns a $278 Reformation Dress Into Red Carpet Material
It's all in the accessories.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Unexpectedly Preppy Maternity Outfit Is Also a Shout-Out to Gigi Hadid
A shout-out to Gigi Hadid is also involved.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes's A.P.C. Collection Looks Just Like Her Best Street Style Outfits
She partnered with A.P.C. on a lineup of wearable tees, denim, and separates.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Dresses Down Her Rare Birkin With an Everyday Blazer and Flare Jeans
After a brief hiatus, the singer is carrying her collection once again.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kaia Gerber Makes the Polarizing Skirt Pants Trend Look So Wearable
She's bringing the early aughts style back.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her Designer Mesh Flats for Under-$100 Nike Sneakers
Plus a quiet luxury linen coat.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Gigi Hadid Elevates a Sweet White Skirt With a Reigning It-Sneaker
Hint: an It-sneaker is involved.
By India Roby Published