2024 is all about the double denim revival. Runways from Stella McCartney to Valentino included models in all-jean-everything looks for spring 2024; celebrities like Beyoncé, Bella Hadid, and Katie Holmes have put their spin on denim-on-denim outfits in recent weeks. Now, Jennifer Lawrence is proving the double denim trend can function as a comfortable travel outfit with an equally popular shoe to match.

Less than 24 hours after walking around Manhattan in a designer wrap coat and under-$100 Nike sneakers, Lawrence jetted over to New York City's JFK International Airport on Saturday, June 1. Her travel outfit showed her affinity for 2024's biggest denim trend: Instead of hoodies and leggings, she layered a roomy Polo Ralph Lauren denim button-down over puddle jeans.

Jennifer Lawrence caught a flight on Saturday, June 1, in an outfit stacking trends on top of trends. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Polo Ralph Lauren Oversized Denim Shirt $200 at Mytheresa

Other celebrities might have stopped the trend-stacking there and completed the look with Uggs. Lawrence, true to herself and the mesh flats trend, debuted a bright orange pair of Alaïa's fishnet flats for her stroll through TSA instead. The see-through shoes are one of Alaïa's most popular styles—and Lawrence already owns them in black.

Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats Visit Site

Lawrence's other accessories toed the line between sturdy travel basics and insider-approved fashion standouts. For a reliable travel tote, she carried Naghedi's St. Bart's bag in Ecru over one arm. The woven style comes in a woven neoprene that can be easily wiped down and cleaned, perfect for a mom on the go. (Fashion editors agree that it's one of the best work bags, with space to carry a laptop and a change of clothes for the gym.) Then to ensure she didn't miss her boarding time, Lawrence wore a sleek, silver Longines watch on one wrist.

Longines Dolcevita Rectangular Bracelet Watch, 23mm X 37mm $1,425 at Nordstrom

Celebrities take all sorts of approaches to travel outfits. Some, like Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner, go the understated route in loungewear and Ugg slippers. Others, like Jennifer Lopez, dial up the drama in comfy-chic skirt sets and Birkins to match their private planes. Jennifer Lawrence's weekend look lands in a cool middle ground: It shows she's keeping up with the runways, but not at the expense of her comfort for a long day at the airport. It's one to bookmark for the next time you're headed OOO.