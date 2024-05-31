A spring Jennifer Lawrence sighting usually comes with a silent endorsement of her best mesh flats. Key word: Usually. This week, the actress's footwear collection got a change of pace, where she's showing her love for discounted Nike sneakers instead of her always-sold-out Alaïa mesh flats or see-through sock shoes by The Row.
Walking around lower Manhattan on Thursday, May 30, Lawrence showed off two sides of her personal style. First there was the "rich mom" who loves quiet luxury basics, wearing a $856 Totême wrap coat—an ideal spring jacket, with its lightweight fabric and minimal design—and a diamond tennis necklace. Then there was the down-to-earth woman on the go, in black leggings and Nike sneakers that are currently on-sale for less than $100.
The No Hard Feelings star isn't a complete stranger to comfortable footwear. Earlier this spring, Lawrence walked around the West Village in butter yellow Vans sneakers and black slip-ons, styled with oversize suiting one day and wide-leg jeans the next.
Still, Lawrence tends to prefer of-the-moment shoe trends to laid-back running gear. She was one of the earliest proponents of mesh flats, snapping up The Row's sock flat in both white and black. She's also worn Alaïa's fishnet flats, ranked one of shopping platform Lyst's hottest shoes of 2022 and 2023, on multiple occasions. More often than not, she'll team them up with a pair of puddle jeans. (La Ligne is one of her recent destinations to shop them.)
What made Nike's React Infinity 3's the shoe that ended Lawrence's mesh flat marathon? According to the brand, it's one of the most frequently-tested shoes by shoppers. The design features a super-supportive, padded footbed designed for long and short distances, plus a breathable, flexible upper. (The momentary, under-$100 price tag also doesn't hurt.)
Lawrence chose the comfy shoes for an afternoon walking around her neighborhood, going to the gym, and spending time with her son at the park—an active day where comfortable sneakers are the most practical choice. But trust that the next time you see her on a low-key day, she'll probably step back into her beloved flats.
Shop Sneakers and Jackets Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence's
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
