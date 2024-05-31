Jennifer Lawrence Trades Her Designer Mesh Flats for Under-$100 Nike Sneakers

Her comfortable shoes are currently 40 percent off.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a linen toteme trench coat glasses and on sale nike sneakers in new york city
Halie LeSavage
By
last updated

A spring Jennifer Lawrence sighting usually comes with a silent endorsement of her best mesh flats. Key word: Usually. This week, the actress's footwear collection got a change of pace, where she's showing her love for discounted Nike sneakers instead of her always-sold-out Alaïa mesh flats or see-through sock shoes by The Row.

Walking around lower Manhattan on Thursday, May 30, Lawrence showed off two sides of her personal style. First there was the "rich mom" who loves quiet luxury basics, wearing a $856 Totême wrap coat—an ideal spring jacket, with its lightweight fabric and minimal design—and a diamond tennis necklace. Then there was the down-to-earth woman on the go, in black leggings and Nike sneakers that are currently on-sale for less than $100.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a Toteme wrap coat with leggings and nike sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence went to the gym and ran errands in an outfit showing both sides of her personal style, including a pair of on-sale Nike sneakers.

The No Hard Feelings star isn't a complete stranger to comfortable footwear. Earlier this spring, Lawrence walked around the West Village in butter yellow Vans sneakers and black slip-ons, styled with oversize suiting one day and wide-leg jeans the next.

Still, Lawrence tends to prefer of-the-moment shoe trends to laid-back running gear. She was one of the earliest proponents of mesh flats, snapping up The Row's sock flat in both white and black. She's also worn Alaïa's fishnet flats, ranked one of shopping platform Lyst's hottest shoes of 2022 and 2023, on multiple occasions. More often than not, she'll team them up with a pair of puddle jeans. (La Ligne is one of her recent destinations to shop them.)

Jennifer Lawrence wears a black suit pink shirt and sneakers in new york city

On occasion, Jennifer Lawrence will work sneakers into her casual wardrobe. In April, she paired a slouchy black suit with Vans skater shoes.

What made Nike's React Infinity 3's the shoe that ended Lawrence's mesh flat marathon? According to the brand, it's one of the most frequently-tested shoes by shoppers. The design features a super-supportive, padded footbed designed for long and short distances, plus a breathable, flexible upper. (The momentary, under-$100 price tag also doesn't hurt.)

Lawrence chose the comfy shoes for an afternoon walking around her neighborhood, going to the gym, and spending time with her son at the park—an active day where comfortable sneakers are the most practical choice. But trust that the next time you see her on a low-key day, she'll probably step back into her beloved flats.

Shop Sneakers and Jackets Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence's

