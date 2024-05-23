Jennifer Lopez's Comfortable Travel Outfit Includes a Rare Hermès Birkin Bag and a White Skirt Set

The singer hopped off the plane in an all-white palette and her favorite $20,000 purse.

Jennifer Lopez wearing all white sweats in Los Angeles May 2024
(Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)
India Roby
By
published

ICYMI: Jennifer Lopez is in Mexico to promote the upcoming Netflix movie Atlas. After kicking off a jam-packed schedule in a minimalist crop top set, the singer and actress gave her 252 million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what she wears to jet between appearances. Her version of a comfortable travel outfit? A stretchy white skirt set and a coordinating Birkin bag.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a white two-piece Alaïa set in Mexico for 'Atlas' May 2024

Jennifer Lopez was captured leaving her private jet in Mexico wearing a white two-piece Alaïa set paired with a matching Hermès Birkin bag.

(Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

On Wednesday, May 22, Lopez posted a video of her arrival in Mexico on her Instagram Story. She was all smiles walking away from her private jet in a white knit two-piece set from Alaïa. The stretchy co-ord featured a sleeveless crop top (which flashed a sliver of her midriff) and a matching high-waisted pencil skirt with tiered stripes all over.

Lopez paired her look for the plane ride with suede camel and clear PVC heels from Los Angeles-based brand Femme and gold earrings. The pop star also tapped into her beloved loud luxury cues, throwing on oversized black Dsquared sunglasses and—her favorite handbag—a beige Hermès Birkin bag.

"Mexico," the singer simply wrote as the video caption.

It wouldn't be a J.Lo outfit without her trusty purse. As of lately, she's almost always seen with the style in hand, including her recent trip to Paris. Just as it seemed Lopez was dialing back on the Birkin, especially in light of the Atlas press tour, she proves there's no stopping her and her coveted tote, after all. In case you're wondering, similar styles to the singer's beige handbag are currently up for resale with a $20,000 price tag.

Booked and busy is an understatement when it comes to Lopez. On Tuesday, May 21, the "All I Have" singer embraced the boho look at the Atlas fan event in Mexico. On the red carpet, she wore a see-through cape-like ensemble straight from Chloé's Fall/Winter 2024 catwalk. She styled the flowy ruffles with Elie Saab's chunky beige heels and Anabel Chan diamond earrings.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has been embracing an all-white moment as of late. On May 22, she wore a boho-inspired ruffle ensemble by Chloé on the Atlas red carpet in Mexico.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The press circuit so far comes at a busy time in the multi-hyphenate's life, to say the least, as she juggles the This Is Me...Live tour rehearsals and rumors surrounding her marriage with Ben Affleck. And while the Atlas press tour might be reaching its end, Jennifer Lopez is sure to close things out with a bang. In the meantime, shop similar two-piece sets fit for travel, with or without a coordinating Birkin bag, ahead.

India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.

India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural DigestNYLONHighsnobietyHarper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.

