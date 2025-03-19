Circa 2016, Jennifer Lawrence once characterized her aesthetic as "slutty power lesbian." These days, I'm sure the Dior darling herself would agree that trend-forward, rich-mom minimalism is a more apt description of her personal style in the present.

On Mar. 18, the Oscar winner—who just gave birth to her second child with gallerist husband Cooke Maroney—proved just how clearly post-partum outfits can mirror 2025 fashion trends on a sunny afternoon stroll in New York City. Most of the pieces she pulled for the outing have been on heavy rotation throughout her pregnancy. Her oversized cobalt blue sweater from The Row happens to be the same brushed cashmere crewneck she layered with a leopard coat and a mint Cabbage Patch Kid hat in early February. Her rectangular black Port Tanger sunglasses have cropped up multiple times between November, when she wore them with a white button-down, wispy scarf, and Loewe suede ugly shoes, and February, when she styled them with Bode track pants, Loewe sneakers, and a flannel shirt.

But one trendy piece is not like the others with her latest ensemble: That domed black leather satchel is definitely a fresh addition to the No Hard Feelings actor's wardrobe.

Jennifer Lawrence styles the doctor bag trend with a cobalt blue The Row sweater and Port Tanger sunglasses. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Stylist Jamie Mizrahi—with whom Lawrence has worked since 2023—must be keeping the star abreast of spring 2025 bag trends while she's on maternity leave. How else could she have known about the burgeoning doctor bag craze? The physician-inspired style was all over the Spring/Summer 2025 runways at Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, Jil Sander, Hermès, and, Lawrence's favorite, The Row.

Technically, Lawrence's black leather doctor bag isn't new—it's a vintage Fendi Selleria top-handle purse with a whipstitch trim. But it nonetheless marks the natural next step for the bowling bag and East-West bag trends that reigned supreme throughout the winter.

Lawrence also tapped into 2025 sneaker trends with the Adidas Taekwondo: a slim double-leather style she test-drove earlier this week in a Yali Milano duffel coat. (Sporty, low-profile silhouettes are so hot right now.)

Loose navy blue trousers, a butter yellow T-shirt, and wispy honey blonde post-pregnancy bangs completed Lawrence's casual look. She may fresh off the birth of her second child, but this street style muse never misses a beat.

