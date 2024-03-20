Jennifer Lawrence has found more ways to interpret quiet luxury than some fashion onlookers could believe possible. One week, she'll wear a ladylike camel jacket with a silk scarf tied around her head; the next, she'll give loungewear the Old Hollywood treatment with a big coat and even bigger sunglasses. But Lawrence might have a favorite way to go minimal and clean, as evidenced by the comfortable spring 2024 shoe trends she repeated while walking in New York City this week.

This week, Jennifer Lawrence brought her favorite mesh flats by The Row back into rotation. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The No Hard Feelings actress was photographed in New York City wearing The Row's cream-colored leather-trimmed mesh flats, along with a long, forest green coat (also from The Row), and a pair of loose black trousers. Lawrence's footwear arguably stood out the most, as her shoes could easily be mistaken for a literal pair of socks at first glance.

The Row Mesh Sock Flats $690 at Nordstrom

Elsewhere on the accessories front, Lawrence carried an oversized burgundy purse—an essential tote bag for a busy day—along with giant Bottega Veneta tortoise frame sunglasses designed for going into incognito mode. (Though, there's never truly an under-the-radar moment for Lawrence.)

She paired her mesh flats and oversize coat with a burgundy bag and coordinating sunglasses. (Image credit: Backgrid)

But back to the footwear—The Row's see-through flats have easily become one of Lawrence's favorite shoes. Back in January, the actress wore the exact same sheer style while embracing business casual in a cardigan and striped pants.

Mesh flats aside, J.Law has also approved yet another shoe trending among celebrities this week: comfy slippers, worn outside of the house. Earlier, the Hunger Games actress gave her loungewear the Old Hollywood treatment while on her way to the gym. She wore navy blue Haflinger clogs, Alo Yoga workout gear, and a large, robe-like chocolate brown coat.

She also slipped on her go-to Bottega Veneta sunglasses and wrapped a gray scarf around her head (in a ladylike babushka style, as she's done before).

Jennifer Lawrence's off-duty style shows that sometimes, it's best to work smarter, not harder. Comfort always wins, no matter the occasion—even the runways, where Ugg boots were the stars of fashion week this season, agree.