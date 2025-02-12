Jennifer Lawrence Elevates Her Weatherproof Boots With Fashion Week's Favorite Coat Trend

She's shown these spots before.

Jennifer Lawrence in a leopard print coat with a beanie and weatherproof boots in New York
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

Fans of the leopard print coat trend traveled in a pack throughout New York Fashion Week street style this season. Just behind it came Jennifer Lawrence, wearing a take that, in terms of styling, is more accessible to those of us who weren't seated front row at the Tory Burch or Coach fall fashion shows earlier in the week.

Lawrence took a walk through Manhattan on Feb. 12 in her cold-weather essentials: a snuggly crewneck sweater, straight-leg jeans, and weatherproof boots. A lot of us would look at the sub-freezing forecast and top those classics off with an Aritzia Super Puff—but not the No Hard Feelings star. Instead, she leveled up her slush-fighting boots (most likely by Jil Sander) with a longline, leopard print coat from By Malene Birger. The curved collar and slightly oversize fit did what a puffer jacket simply couldn't. That is, it gave her otherwise low-key pieces some fashion person-approved heft.

Jennifer Lawrence walks in New York City wearing a coat trend with black boots and a blue sweater

Jennifer Lawrence braved a sub-freezing, slushy day in New York City with the fashion girl's answer to snow shoes: Jil Sander leather boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leather Ankle Boots
Jil Sander Leather Ankle Boots

Rafaia Leopard-Print Pony Hair Coat
By Malene Birger Rafaia Leopard-Print Pony Hair Coat

Alpaca-Wool-Blend Knit Beanie
Toteme Alpaca-Wool-Blend Knit Beanie

As anyone flitting from runway to runway could attest, leopard was the print most spotted throughout fashion week. It was the one-and-done choice to make dreary winter dressing more expressive, more wild. (Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike said it herself in a styling hacks edition of her newsletter, Self Checkout: "The coat is the look.")

Guests tried the coat trend with everything from wide-leg leather slacks and contrasting Peter Pan collars to chocolately sweater dresses and dark-wash denim. Just like Lawrence's outfit, these street style 'fits brought the Y2K fashion trend into the present with practical footwear and a nonchalant attitude. No shade to the plain black puffer, but a boldly printed coat telegraphed a lot more personality.

women at fashion week wearing leopard print coats

Leopard and animal-print coats like Lawrence's traveled in a pack during New York Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion week does come with a bit of peacocking, so a handful of leopard print adopters wore impractical shoes even in inches of snowfall. But back on the everyday street style circuit, Lawrence teamed her weatherproof boots with a few additional outfit-elevating accessories. A minimalist Toteme beanie kept her head warm with the plus of added texture; a sleek tote bag by The Row, a pendant necklace, and tortoiseshell sunglasses worked together to balance the bulk of her heavy-duty boots.

Jennifer Lawrence in New York City wearing weatherproof boots with a leopard coat trend and jeans

Lawrence styled up her errand-running outfit not only with a trendy leopard print coat, but also with a sleek tote by The Row and a pendant necklace.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Row N/S Park Tote
The Row N/S Park Tote

The Helena - Tort
Luv Lou The Helena - Tort Sunglasses

Heaven Mayhem Julia Necklace
Heaven Mayhem Julia Necklace

Lawrence's leopard print coat has only appeared in her wardrobe once before: Last week, when she paired it with another vibrant blue sweater and floppy knit hat. But like Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez before her, the Hunger Games alum might find that it's worth getting spotted far more than twice. After all, this is the kind of opulent coat trend that still very much works with run-of-the-mill, weatherproof boots—and there's a whole lot of winter left to prove it.

Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Weatherproof Boots and Favorite Coat Trend

a leopard print coat on a plain backdrop
Abercrombie & Fitch Faux Fur Coat

Loyle Coat
Rachel Comey Loyle Coat

The West Chelsea Boot - Black Suede
Margaux The West Chelsea Boot

Staud Palamino Boots
Staud Palamino Boots

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

