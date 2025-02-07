Though we're only a mere 24 hours into New York Fashion Week's official offerings, already major trends are emerging. It's clear that corpcore will continue its professional reign and that burgundy is the color of the season. But the biggest trend, thus far, has got to be leopard print.

Before the week even began, I planned all my fashion week looks and quickly realized I'd be sporting animal spots of some sort almost every day. Once I stepped out for events, the trend became even more pervasive.

My first stop of the week was an event at Dr. Martens celebrating their new Buzz collection, of which leopard is the star. Later that evening, Brandon Maxwell hosted his Fall/Winter 2025 runway show, which also featured several animal print-inspired pieces. That same night, the beloved neutral got yet another celeb endorsement, with Hailey Bieber sporting stylish spots for date night in the city.

Hailey Bieber continues her leopard obsession, in a faux fur coat for date night with Justin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The model was photographed outside Lucali's restaurant in NYC, where she sat down for dinner with husband Justin and their designated third wheel, Kendall Jenner. Adding an element of luxury, Bieber was outfitted in a plush, faux leopard fur coat, which she styled with a smattering of noir basics, including: wide-leg trousers, Ferragamo square-toe loafers, and an XL The Row tote.

The model accessorized with square-toe loafers and a tote bag from The Row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The star has been on a leopard print kick lately—a fact that surely inspired my own spot obsession. Saint Laurent's viral leopard bag has been a fixture on Bieber's arm for months now, with the star sporting it for dinner dates and training sessions alike.

She's even used the tote to segue into even more leopard, having styled it with animal print outerwear for a double-spotted moment. Setting the tone for the new year, Bieber even rang in 2025 wearing a spotted fur coat, styled with a baby pink bikini.

Bieber also chose spots for her New Year's Eve look, posing for a mirror selfie in a plush coat. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

NYFW may have just begun, but the leopard print trend is just getting started.

