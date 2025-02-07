Hailey Bieber Wears the Unofficial Print of Fashion Week—Leopard—for Date Night With Justin

This trend is just getting started.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Though we're only a mere 24 hours into New York Fashion Week's official offerings, already major trends are emerging. It's clear that corpcore will continue its professional reign and that burgundy is the color of the season. But the biggest trend, thus far, has got to be leopard print.

Before the week even began, I planned all my fashion week looks and quickly realized I'd be sporting animal spots of some sort almost every day. Once I stepped out for events, the trend became even more pervasive.

My first stop of the week was an event at Dr. Martens celebrating their new Buzz collection, of which leopard is the star. Later that evening, Brandon Maxwell hosted his Fall/Winter 2025 runway show, which also featured several animal print-inspired pieces. That same night, the beloved neutral got yet another celeb endorsement, with Hailey Bieber sporting stylish spots for date night in the city.

Hailey Bieber continues her leopard obsession, in a faux fur coat for date night with Justin.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The model was photographed outside Lucali's restaurant in NYC, where she sat down for dinner with husband Justin and their designated third wheel, Kendall Jenner. Adding an element of luxury, Bieber was outfitted in a plush, faux leopard fur coat, which she styled with a smattering of noir basics, including: wide-leg trousers, Ferragamo square-toe loafers, and an XL The Row tote.

The model accessorized with square-toe loafers and a tote bag from The Row.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The star has been on a leopard print kick lately—a fact that surely inspired my own spot obsession. Saint Laurent's viral leopard bag has been a fixture on Bieber's arm for months now, with the star sporting it for dinner dates and training sessions alike.

She's even used the tote to segue into even more leopard, having styled it with animal print outerwear for a double-spotted moment. Setting the tone for the new year, Bieber even rang in 2025 wearing a spotted fur coat, styled with a baby pink bikini.

hailey bieber wears a cheetah coat and bikini on new year's eve 2024

Bieber also chose spots for her New Year's Eve look, posing for a mirror selfie in a plush coat.

(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

NYFW may have just begun, but the leopard print trend is just getting started.

Shop Leopard Print Coats Inspired By Hailey Bieber

Faux Fur Leopard Coat
NA-KD Faux Fur Leopard Coat

Rowan Jacket
Majorelle Rowan Jacket

Rosemary Coat
Rixo Rosemary Coat

Violet Leopard Coat
Zadig & Voltaire Violet Leopard Coat

Cropped faux fur jacket
Maje Cropped Faux Fur Jacket

Leopard-Print Canvas Jacket
Ganni Leopard-Print Canvas Jacket

Leopard Faux Fur Longline Coat
Nasty Gal Leopard Faux Fur Longline Coat

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

