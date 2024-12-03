There's a style lesson to be learned in Jennifer Lopez's rendition of the leopard print coat trend for a morning coffee walk in Los Angeles. The best animal print jackets might be statement pieces in and of themselves, but that can't stop you from pairing them with equally loud accessories.

While I would most likely pair a leopard print topcoat with a black straight-leg jean and quiet loafers, or perhaps an LBD and over-the-knee boots, J.Lo styled hers with her most look-at-me signature accessories. Striding through the city on Dec. 3, her leopard print coat came accompanied by a timeless black Birkin bag (valued at $33,000 on major luxury consignment sites). Her Cheetah Girls strut was also made possible by her beloved pair of naked shoes, giving onlookers a glimpse at her frosty pedicure. (She did tell Marie Claire previously that she loves a Y2K winter nail trend.)

Jennifer Lopez grabbed coffee in Los Angeles wearing a leopard print faux fur coat, along with her favorite naked shoes and a black Birkin bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Beneath her winter jacket, Jennifer Lopez appeared to a black turtleneck and high-waist wide-leg jeans. Even with the most J.Lo winter accessories imaginable at the fore, the actor and singer clearly appreciates a seasonally classic outfit.

Most celebrities styling the leopard print coat trend this year have taken a similar approach, letting their coat's print do the heavy lifting and leaning on logo-coated accessories for extra wow-factor. Jennifer Lawrence, attending the Dior cruise show earlier this year, also layered her wild animal print jacket over a white tank top and wide-leg jeans. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber threw her Toteme leopard jacket over a Saint Laurent leather bag—and added cherry red Adidas for good measure.

Jennifer Lawrence got a head-start on the leopard print coat trend in May, wearing a Dior rendition to the designer's cruise show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The tally of A-listers layering leopard print coats over their Rixo dresses and Reformation sale finds is only going to increase as the season goes on. (They're also the type of coat earning the most runway approval this season, with designers from minimalist brand Toteme to classic Michael Kors getting on board.) But trust that only Jennifer Lopez will style hers with naked shoes and a Birkin bag—it's just her way.

Shop the Leopard Print Coat Trend Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Zara Faux Fur Animal Print Coat $129 at Zara

Le Superbe Panthera Teddy Coat $585 at Revolve

Reformation Chloe Faux Fur Oversized Coat $276 at Reformation

