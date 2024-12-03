Jennifer Lopez Wildly Styles the Leopard Print Coat Trend With Naked Shoes and a Birkin Bag
She's a fashion animal.
There's a style lesson to be learned in Jennifer Lopez's rendition of the leopard print coat trend for a morning coffee walk in Los Angeles. The best animal print jackets might be statement pieces in and of themselves, but that can't stop you from pairing them with equally loud accessories.
While I would most likely pair a leopard print topcoat with a black straight-leg jean and quiet loafers, or perhaps an LBD and over-the-knee boots, J.Lo styled hers with her most look-at-me signature accessories. Striding through the city on Dec. 3, her leopard print coat came accompanied by a timeless black Birkin bag (valued at $33,000 on major luxury consignment sites). Her Cheetah Girls strut was also made possible by her beloved pair of naked shoes, giving onlookers a glimpse at her frosty pedicure. (She did tell Marie Claire previously that she loves a Y2K winter nail trend.)
Beneath her winter jacket, Jennifer Lopez appeared to a black turtleneck and high-waist wide-leg jeans. Even with the most J.Lo winter accessories imaginable at the fore, the actor and singer clearly appreciates a seasonally classic outfit.
Most celebrities styling the leopard print coat trend this year have taken a similar approach, letting their coat's print do the heavy lifting and leaning on logo-coated accessories for extra wow-factor. Jennifer Lawrence, attending the Dior cruise show earlier this year, also layered her wild animal print jacket over a white tank top and wide-leg jeans. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber threw her Toteme leopard jacket over a Saint Laurent leather bag—and added cherry red Adidas for good measure.
The tally of A-listers layering leopard print coats over their Rixo dresses and Reformation sale finds is only going to increase as the season goes on. (They're also the type of coat earning the most runway approval this season, with designers from minimalist brand Toteme to classic Michael Kors getting on board.) But trust that only Jennifer Lopez will style hers with naked shoes and a Birkin bag—it's just her way.
Shop the Leopard Print Coat Trend Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
