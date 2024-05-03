While Jennifer Lopez is always going above and beyond on the fashion front, sometimes she likes to remind fans that she, too, is just like us. In a recent Instagram selfie, the This Is Me…Now star opted out of loud luxury statements for a very low-key look. This time, she sported a pair of sweats that she may or may not have worn before.

On Thursday, May 2, the "On The Floor" singer uploaded her latest photo, sans caption, to her 253 million followers. She captured herself in the mirror wearing a gray sweatshirt by Joah Brown, the top featuring puffy long sleeves and an ultra-cropped hem to reveal her toned midriff.

Jennifer Lopez wore a gray sweat set from Joah Brown in a recent Instagram selfie. (Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

Lopez coordinated with gray drawstring sweatpants, also from the brand, and thin silver hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher. She was also seen with a black hair tie on her wrist, holding up her honey blonde hair as if she was captured while tying her hair into a messy bun.

Joah Brown Slouchy Crop Long Sleeve $118 at Joah Brown

J.Lo isn't new to recycling pieces from her wardrobe. These days, her favorite repeats include none other than her expansive collection of Hermès Birkin bags, especially her white croc-embossed Himalayan that retails for upward of $500,000.

In March, Lopez was captured in the same Joah Brown set she sported this week. She previously wore a vintage black version of the outfit while heading to the gym during tour rehearsals in Los Angeles. Her accessory of choice, of course, was a white Birkin.

In March, Jennifer Lopez wore the same Joah Brown sweat set in black while heading to the gym in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Jennifer Lopez can't get enough of a bold look, she sometimes reminds us that she loves to go understated—with a twist. If you're in need of a WFH closet refresh, shop similar gray loungewear styles, below.

