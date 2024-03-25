Jennifer Lopez is a woman of extravagance, whether she's hitting the gym or attending a red carpet event. This weekend, the This Is Me...Now star carried her vibrant energy with her while spending quality time with her child, Emme—and emphasized it by changing out of a low-key outfit first.

The 54-year-old shared her Sunday plans on Instagram in a recent carousel. In the first photo, she takes a mirror selfie in her bathroom, wearing a dark green workout set. Her look included a V-cut sports bra and high-waisted athletic leggings that matched her phone case. Lopez styled her hair in a high bun and accessorized with a chunky gold ring.

Jennifer Lopez started her weekend in a forest green athleisure set. (Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

After her workout, J.Lo made a dramatic outfit change before heading to the Broadway show Merrily We Roll Along in New York City. The "On the Floor" singer was seen embracing her 16-year-old daughter, Emme, in a bright green jumpsuit. She completed her look with oversized round sunglasses by Chloé and gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.

Then, Lopez changed into a loud luxury jumpsuit with long sleeves and a tie at the neck. "A Merry Sunday," Lopez wrote in the Instagram caption. (Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

The Instagram post also shows that the two met some of the play's actors backstage. One slide reveals Emme receiving a hug from the show's star, Jonathan Groff.

Lopez's outfit changes didn't stop there. Later that night, it seemed she went back home to cook. She posted a picture from her kitchen, smiling and resting her face in her hand, in a cozy gray sweater. "A Merry Sunday," Lopez captioned the post before tagging the musical's Instagram handle underneath.

Jennifer Lopez made a number of outfit changes throughout the day. In her last slide on Instagram, she's seen in a gray turtleneck sweater. (Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

Lopez's most recent social media update comes after she took her twins, Emme and Max, to Tokyo for their 16th birthday in February. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer documented their travels—and her wardrobe—on her Instagram, In one post, she's seen in an oversized earl-gray puffer coat and, again, a gray turtleneck sweater. The standout of her outfit wasn't just her all-gray outfit, but a rare Hermès Birkin handbag peeking from the corner of the mirror selfie. A rich mom, indeed.

Jennifer Lopez posts a bathroom selfie while celebrating her kids' 16th birthdays in Japan—rare Hermès Birkin and all. (Image credit: Instagram: @jlo)

With her accompanying tour for her ninth and final studio album, This Is Me...Now, on the way, there's much to anticipate on the fashion front in the coming months. But no matter the occasion or her destination, you can always count on J.Lo to promote the loud luxury agenda—even if it's from the comfort of her own home.