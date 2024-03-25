Jennifer Lopez is a woman of extravagance, whether she's hitting the gym or attending a red carpet event. This weekend, the This Is Me...Now star carried her vibrant energy with her while spending quality time with her child, Emme—and emphasized it by changing out of a low-key outfit first.
The 54-year-old shared her Sunday plans on Instagram in a recent carousel. In the first photo, she takes a mirror selfie in her bathroom, wearing a dark green workout set. Her look included a V-cut sports bra and high-waisted athletic leggings that matched her phone case. Lopez styled her hair in a high bun and accessorized with a chunky gold ring.
After her workout, J.Lo made a dramatic outfit change before heading to the Broadway show Merrily We Roll Along in New York City. The "On the Floor" singer was seen embracing her 16-year-old daughter, Emme, in a bright green jumpsuit. She completed her look with oversized round sunglasses by Chloé and gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings.
The Instagram post also shows that the two met some of the play's actors backstage. One slide reveals Emme receiving a hug from the show's star, Jonathan Groff.
Lopez's outfit changes didn't stop there. Later that night, it seemed she went back home to cook. She posted a picture from her kitchen, smiling and resting her face in her hand, in a cozy gray sweater. "A Merry Sunday," Lopez captioned the post before tagging the musical's Instagram handle underneath.
Lopez's most recent social media update comes after she took her twins, Emme and Max, to Tokyo for their 16th birthday in February. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer documented their travels—and her wardrobe—on her Instagram, In one post, she's seen in an oversized earl-gray puffer coat and, again, a gray turtleneck sweater. The standout of her outfit wasn't just her all-gray outfit, but a rare Hermès Birkin handbag peeking from the corner of the mirror selfie. A rich mom, indeed.
With her accompanying tour for her ninth and final studio album, This Is Me...Now, on the way, there's much to anticipate on the fashion front in the coming months. But no matter the occasion or her destination, you can always count on J.Lo to promote the loud luxury agenda—even if it's from the comfort of her own home.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Just Returned to the U.S. from This Caribbean Getaway
They're still in the honeymoon phase.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Even on Dates, Taylor Swift Is an Outfit Repeater
The singer relied on her academia-inspired formula for lunch with Travis Kelce.
By India Roby Published
-
Breaking Down the Complex Ending of Netflix's '3 Body Problem'
Our guide to the lingering questions after season 1, including "What exactly is a Wallfacer?"
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Pairs a Rare Hermès Birkin Bag With Her Low-Key Gym Outfit
She'll carry what she wants, when she wants.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Matching Cozy Outfits Show Their In-Sync Style
The duo wore coordinating cozy outfits on a day date.
By Melony Forcier Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Fully Commits to a Winter Palette in Countless Shades of Brown
She's committed to a chocolate palette.
By Melony Forcier Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's 'Jenny From the Block' Style Returned in Full Force for a Hometown Film Screening
She attended a hometown film screening in a throwback jumpsuit.
By Aaron Royce Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Playful Red Carpet Look Is an Ode to Astrology
Every sign will appreciate this skirt.
By Melony Forcier Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Proves That Loud Luxury is the Way to Go in 2024
If this isn't a flex, I don't know what is!
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Paris Fashion Week’s Flower Queen
From floral capes to real-rose coats, her looks have a fairytale feel.
By Kaitlin Clapinski Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Schiaparelli Rose Coat Is Made of Hundreds of Real Petals
Forget a bouquet from Ben—how about a custom-made coat of flowers?
By Kaitlin Clapinski Published