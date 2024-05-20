Jennifer Lopez has a lot going on at the moment. She's currently prepping for her This Is Me…Live tour and facing speculation surrounding her relationship with Ben Affleck. No matter what life holds, one thing always rings true for Lopez: She will look her very best through it all. She'll even try out new aesthetics, as proven by her her surprisingly quiet luxury outfit from the weekend.

On Sunday, May 19, the "All I Have" singer was spotted strolling around Brentwood, California, most likely taking a break from dance rehearsals for her upcoming tour. She was photographed on the street wearing a long camel trench coat from Dior. The yet-to-be-released designer jacket was printed with nature-inspired designs on one side.

Lopez also undid the matching belt at the waist, leaving it to hang from the side. She layered on earthy tones (fitting for the end of Taurus season), including an oatmeal-colored turtleneck sweater and brown high-waisted, wide-leg trousers.

Jennifer Lopez stood out in her recent street style sighting wearing a long camel trench coat from Dior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite Daughter The Charles Tie Waist Double-Breasted Trench Coat $299 at Nordstrom

J.Lo styled her daytime outfit with chocolate brown lace-up boots from Christian Louboutin. She accessorized with her favorite pair of ombré octagon-shaped sunglasses by Chloé and large silver hoop earrings. Instead of her usual Hermès Birkin bag to tie the whole look together, she carried Dior's pine green mini Lady Dior purse.

Jennifer Lopez made the rare decision to swap out her Hermés handbag for a Dior mini bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dior Mini Lady Dior Bag $5,500 at Dior

The "On the Floor" singer is rarely seen without her trusty collection of Hermès bags. Take a rare moment of outfit repeating from earlier this month: First in Paris and then in Beverly Hills, she coordinated her floral maxi dress by LaDouble J with an orange Hermès Kelly bag.

But as of late, the 54-year-old is leaving behind her usual signs of loud luxury while in California for rehearsals. Last week, she was captured fully committing to dressing down (again, rare for the pop star). She was seen leaving her home in all-white sweats and matching Allbird sneakers.

On Tuesday, May 14, Jennifer Lopez opted out of loud luxury and instead, wore all-white sweats and matching Allbirds sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez's latest sighting comes amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck. With marital gossip swirling online, the two were spotted together yesterday at a school event in Santa Monica. TMZ reports Lopez and Affleck appeared to be just fine, with Affleck seen behind the wheel of a car and Lopez in the passenger seat beside him.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage," a source reported to the outlet. "They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour [in June]." They added that Lopez "is very focused on work" and that the couple are "on two completely different pages most of the time."

#Bennifer might be allegedly going through a rough patch, but the rumor mill hasn't affected Jennifer Lopez's street style. Ahead of her forthcoming This Is Me…Live tour in June, take cues from Jennifer Lopez's earthy transitional wardrobe and shop similar pieces ahead.

Shop Jennifer Lopez's Earthy Outfit

Reformation Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck $298 at Reformation

Polène Numéro Sept Mini Bag $480 at Polène