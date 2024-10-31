Jennifer Lopez Styles Intentionally Dirty, $750 Jeans With an $8,000 Bottega Veneta Bag and Platform Uggs
She's pushing the definition of "destroyed" denim.
Ripped jeans have long been a point of contention between fashionistas and their grandparents. We've all had to learn the hard way that you don't wear distressed jeans to family dinner—unless, of course, you're in the mood for a twenty-minute speech about the value of a dollar. Though she's certainly a fan of the aforementioned style, Jennifer Lopez's latest denim look would make any grandfather's head explode—they cost a high three figures and are covered in dirt. (Yes, dirt.)
On Oct. 30, the pop star was photographed while shopping with her child Emme in Los Angeles. She was dressed in her usual get-up: a white top, designer bag, and the latest denim craze. This time, however, her blues of choice were Acne Studios's controversial Super Baggy Fit Jeans.
The jeans made waves after their 2023 launch and the accompanying campaign, which featured Kylie Jenner covered in mud. According to the brand's website, these super wide-leg pants are "detailed with fading and smudging throughout" for that construction worker-chic vibe we're apparently going for now.
Her jeans may be considered "dirty" by traditional standards, but Lopez styled them masterfully. She balanced out their overt grungy vibes with a few polished additions: a ribbed turtleneck sweater and a massive $8,000 Bottega Veneta tote bag.
Pants of this size positively demand to be worn with a platform shoe and, in this case, Lopez chose the unofficial footwear of the fall season. She sported a pair of Classic Twin Seam New Heights Ugg boots, the brand's new take on their famous suede style, which features stylish seams and an arched sole.
Suddenly, I have the overpowering urge to go gardening in my most expensive jeans. Her influence!
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
