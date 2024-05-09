Jennifer Lopez Handles Business in Flared Jeans and a $20,000 Birkin Bag

After a jaw-dropping Met Gala appearance, JLo is back in her off-duty uniform.

Jennifer Lopez wearing flared denim jeans and a white Hermés Birkin bag in New York City May 2024
(Image credit: Backgrid)
India Roby
By
published

Jennifer Lopez is back on the street-style radar following a jaw-dropping appearance at the Met Gala on Monday. After winding down from fashion's "biggest" night, the multi-hyphenate is back outside handling her business the JLo way.

On Wednesday, May 8, the "On the Floor" singer was spotted in Paris wearing a white button-down shirt, keeping the neckline undone for an effortless look. She styled the top with loose flare jeans that featured front pockets and tiered distressed hems at the leg. (Wide-leg jeans have quickly become one of Lopez's favorite silhouettes, with the singer wearing baggy bottoms in nearly every off-duty outfit lately.)

Jennifer Lopez wearing flared denim jeans and a white Hermés Birkin bag in Paris May 2024

Jennifer Lopez's recent off-duty outfit consisted of a white button-down shirt, flared jeans, and a white Birkin bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

citizens of humanity white button up shirt
Citizens of Humanity Kayla Button-Up Shirt

L'Agence flared jeans
L'Agence Sera Flared Jeans

She topped the look with an oversized navy blue trench coat and clear PVC pointed heels.

The Frankie Shop blue trench coat
The Frankie Shop Anika Double Breasted Trench Coat

Stuart Weitzman heels
Stuart Weitzman Stuart Glam Pumps

In true JLo fashion, she styled her business-casual Parisian outfit with XXL white sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a medium-sized white Hermès Birkin handbag—similar styles are priced upwards of $20,000. To put it into context, that's almost 10 times my New York City rent (!).

She kept her glam simple on the beauty front, wearing a honey blonde hair straightener and a nude pink lip.

Saint Laurent eyewear
Saint Laurent Gradient Oversize-Frame Sunglasses

JLo's recent OOTD follows her appearance on the red carpet as co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala. It seems she quickly recovered from the event, where she wore a dazzling Schiaparelli naked dress, plus a night full of star-studded afterparties.

Jennifer Lopez in Schiaparelli

JLo's street-style look follows her jaw-dropping naked dress at the Met Gala on Monday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But even with a jam-packed week that included the Met Gala, Lopez can't go too long without going back to business as a street-style star.

In the past month alone, the musician has worn a series of casual yet elevated outfits, with her recent looks featuring cozy sweats, blue-on-blue, and tons of Birkins (because what is JLo without a Birkin bag in hand?).

Jennifer Lopez

JLo's favorite denim silhouette this season includes wide-leg jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But the recurring theme from her recent outfits is, of course, her affinity for wide-leg denim. The singer has been applying the "the bigger and baggier, the better" mindset to her spring outfits as she's been caught wearing anything from floor-length puddle jeans to now, '70s-esque flared jeans.

While we can't promise you'll be able to get your hands on Jennifer Lopez's exact white Birkin bag, you can instead shop similar flared jeans ahead.

Shop Jennifer Lopez's Flared Jeans

favorite daughter flared jeans
Favorite Daughter Valentina Super High Rise Flare

nili lotan flared jeans
Nili Lotan Florence Denim Flare Jeans

good american flared jeans
Good American Good Legs Flare Jeans

