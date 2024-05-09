Jennifer Lopez Handles Business in Flared Jeans and a $20,000 Birkin Bag

Jennifer Lopez is back on the street-style radar following a jaw-dropping appearance at the Met Gala on Monday. After winding down from fashion's "biggest" night, the multi-hyphenate is back outside handling her business the JLo way.
On Wednesday, May 8, the "On the Floor" singer was spotted in Paris wearing a white button-down shirt, keeping the neckline undone for an effortless look. She styled the top with loose flare jeans that featured front pockets and tiered distressed hems at the leg. (Wide-leg jeans have quickly become one of Lopez's favorite silhouettes, with the singer wearing baggy bottoms in nearly every off-duty outfit lately.)
She topped the look with an oversized navy blue trench coat and clear PVC pointed heels.
In true JLo fashion, she styled her business-casual Parisian outfit with XXL white sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a medium-sized white Hermès Birkin handbag—similar styles are priced upwards of $20,000. To put it into context, that's almost 10 times my New York City rent (!).
She kept her glam simple on the beauty front, wearing a honey blonde hair straightener and a nude pink lip.
JLo's recent OOTD follows her appearance on the red carpet as co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala. It seems she quickly recovered from the event, where she wore a dazzling Schiaparelli naked dress, plus a night full of star-studded afterparties.
But even with a jam-packed week that included the Met Gala, Lopez can't go too long without going back to business as a street-style star.
In the past month alone, the musician has worn a series of casual yet elevated outfits, with her recent looks featuring cozy sweats, blue-on-blue, and tons of Birkins (because what is JLo without a Birkin bag in hand?).
But the recurring theme from her recent outfits is, of course, her affinity for wide-leg denim. The singer has been applying the "the bigger and baggier, the better" mindset to her spring outfits as she's been caught wearing anything from floor-length puddle jeans to now, '70s-esque flared jeans.
While we can't promise you'll be able to get your hands on Jennifer Lopez's exact white Birkin bag, you can instead shop similar flared jeans ahead.
Shop Jennifer Lopez's Flared Jeans
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
