Jennifer Lopez Handles Business in Flared Jeans and a $20,000 Birkin Bag

Jennifer Lopez is back on the street-style radar following a jaw-dropping appearance at the Met Gala on Monday. After winding down from fashion's "biggest" night, the multi-hyphenate is back outside handling her business the JLo way.

On Wednesday, May 8, the "On the Floor" singer was spotted in Paris wearing a white button-down shirt, keeping the neckline undone for an effortless look. She styled the top with loose flare jeans that featured front pockets and tiered distressed hems at the leg. (Wide-leg jeans have quickly become one of Lopez's favorite silhouettes, with the singer wearing baggy bottoms in nearly every off-duty outfit lately.)

Jennifer Lopez's recent off-duty outfit consisted of a white button-down shirt, flared jeans, and a white Birkin bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

She topped the look with an oversized navy blue trench coat and clear PVC pointed heels.

In true JLo fashion, she styled her business-casual Parisian outfit with XXL white sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a medium-sized white Hermès Birkin handbag—similar styles are priced upwards of $20,000. To put it into context, that's almost 10 times my New York City rent (!).

She kept her glam simple on the beauty front, wearing a honey blonde hair straightener and a nude pink lip.

JLo's recent OOTD follows her appearance on the red carpet as co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala. It seems she quickly recovered from the event, where she wore a dazzling Schiaparelli naked dress, plus a night full of star-studded afterparties.

JLo's street-style look follows her jaw-dropping naked dress at the Met Gala on Monday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But even with a jam-packed week that included the Met Gala, Lopez can't go too long without going back to business as a street-style star.

In the past month alone, the musician has worn a series of casual yet elevated outfits, with her recent looks featuring cozy sweats, blue-on-blue, and tons of Birkins (because what is JLo without a Birkin bag in hand?).

JLo's favorite denim silhouette this season includes wide-leg jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the recurring theme from her recent outfits is, of course, her affinity for wide-leg denim. The singer has been applying the "the bigger and baggier, the better" mindset to her spring outfits as she's been caught wearing anything from floor-length puddle jeans to now, '70s-esque flared jeans.

While we can't promise you'll be able to get your hands on Jennifer Lopez's exact white Birkin bag, you can instead shop similar flared jeans ahead.

