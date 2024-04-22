Fashion-wise, Jennifer Lopez isn't out of her blues era just yet. Over the past month alone, the multi-hyphenate has favored blue in all hues for spring, from layering all shades of navy to going out in blueberry sweats. Now, Lopez is continuing the push for the blue agenda this season with her favorite purse in hand.

The "On The Floor" singer was photographed in New York City on Sunday, April 21. This time, she went the low-key route in head-to-toe navy, starting her outfit of the day with a cropped crewneck sweatshirt. She layered a long navy trench coat by Saint Laurent on top and added a high-low "oomph" with flared-out yoga pants and—the only major color contrast in the outfit—a pair of white platform K-Swiss sneakers.

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez wore an all-navy outfit with K-Swiss sneakers and a matching dark blue Hermès Birkin bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

She completed her look with gigantic Dsquared sunglasses and a high ponytail that showed off her large gold hoop earrings. As expected from the This Is Me…Now star, she styled her casual outfit with a worn-in navy Hermès Birkin bag. With the average price of her Birkins coming out to over $80,000 per bag, there's a reason the musician is taking her collection everywhere she goes. (If I could fund an entire Birkin bag collection, I would do the same!)

The "Let’s Get Loud" singer not only has an affinity for the signature Hermès style (she's worn a variation of the handbags with just about any outfit, from fur coats and sweats), but she's also been making blue her go-to color for spring. In a previous errand run last week, J.Lo's casual outfit featured a vibrant blue Frankies Bikinis set. Her accessory of choice was—you guessed it—a sleek leather Birkin in hand.

Earlier this spring, Jennifer Lopez layered blue shades while out in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 54-year-old also wore all shades of blue out and about in another outfit. She was spotted alongside her husband, Ben Affleck, layering an oversized dark blue coat on top of a long-sleeved navy Intimissimi turtleneck, wide-leg jeans by Acne Studios, and cerulean blue heels.

Lopez's back-to-back blue outfits seem to signal something on the sartorial front. Maybe the singer-slash-actress is foreshadowing a particular look ahead of her forthcoming "greatest hits" tour in June, or it could just be a mere coincidence. Either way, J.Lo's latest outfit proves one thing for sure: There's no combination like blues and Birkins.