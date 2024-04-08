Jennifer Lopez is in her blues era, sartorially speaking.
On Sunday, April 7, the 54-year-old musician was spotted in New York City attending apartment viewings and grabbing brunch with her husband, Ben Affleck, at Sadelle's in SoHo. As always, Lopez stepped out in style, taking inspiration from her winter wardrobe and putting a game-changing spin on monochromatic dressing for spring.
JLo's off-duty outfit for the day spotlighted the color blue in various shades. For starters, there was her oversized ultra-dark navy coat, layered over a long-sleeved slouchy turtleneck in a slightly lighter shade of navy.
The "On the Floor" singer continued the blue theme with a pair of wide-leg jeans that grazed the ground. The pair she opted for came in a light wash with intentional semi-bleaching at the knee.
J.Lo added baby blue hues to complete the look. For accessories, she wore a quilted Chanel purse and square-toed denim heels. She also threw on blue-tinted gradient frames and chunky gold earrings. (So far, exact credits for her look haven't yet been shared.)
Lopez is always looking for ways to elevate her street-style fashion. She's not afraid to go casual, but in nearly every case, she incorporates loud luxury flair into her outfits.
Last week, Lopez went for the high-low effect while running errands on a rainy day. She sported two athleisure outfits, both of which were paired with chunky $1,200 Prada sneakers.
Lopez is also known to carry a Hermès Birkin bag with her even on the most casual of occasions—her most recent appearance being the rare exception to the rule, that is.
Lopez's sighting in Manhattan comes ahead of her upcoming This Is Me...Now tour, which recently canceled its final seven stops and rebranded into a tour focused on the singer's greatest hits from her entire body of work.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
