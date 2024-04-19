Jennifer Lopez knows how to make a casual outfit look glamorous, and she knows how to make a glamorous outfit look, well, goddess-like.
Over the past few months, Lopez has been out and about in her signature street style—high-low pairings like leggings and a Birkin, Prada sneakers and relaxed sweatsuits, or a pair of very large jeans and a Lady Dior bag. But last night, J. Lo slipped into something a little less comfortable.
The actress-slash-singer-turned-musical-film-director attended the Hispanic Federation Annual Gala on April 18 as a 2024 honoree, dressed by her longtime stylist duo Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi. (They're the same pair who styled Rihanna's minimalist jumpsuit earlier this week.) Lopez looked positively statuesque in her form-fitting golden Monique Lhuillier gown and matching cape. The dress was ruched around the bodice and bust, and wrapped around her waist revealing a long leg slit.
She emphasized her royal look with bold jewelry. Diamond hummingbirds, a recent motif in Lopez's work, were perched on her teardrop gem earrings. Her collar, made of teardrop diamonds and gold, was fit for a queen.
"We have grown with her," Zangardi told British Vogue back in 2021. "There really is no one like her. No one does what she does. Or how she does it. She pushes everyone around her to be a better version of themselves."
The Hispanic Federation Gala recognizes individuals who have made a lasting impact in Latino communities across the country. At the gala, chaired by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lopez was honored with the Premio Orgullo award for advocating for Latino causes.
"Thank you, it celebrates bringing pride to our community, that is a very humbling premise for me," Lopez said in her acceptance speech. "'Thank you so much, it's not only a tremendous honor but also a responsibility that I don't take lightly."
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
