Jennifer Lopez Wears Her Easy Spring Outfit Formula Twice in One Day—With Different Designer Bags

Plus, a third look inspired by Barbie.

Jennifer Lopez in New York City April 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
India Roby
By India Roby
published

Jennifer Lopez is the street style gift that keeps on giving. The singer spent the weekend in New York City to host an event at the Intimissimi flagship store, which she celebrated by wearing three outfits in less than 24 hours—two belonging to a brand-new spring outfit formula (for her) with a loud luxury spin.

On Sunday, April 14, J.Lo kicked off her day in Manhattan by heading to brunch at Sadelle's with her husband Ben Affleck's best friend, Matt Damon, and his wife, Luciana Barroso.

Jennifer Lopez in New York City April 2024 wearing jeans and Ugg boots

Jennifer Lopez wearing a green crop top, baggy jeans, and platform Uggs while out to brunch in SoHo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While heading out of the SoHo hotspot, the "On the Floor" singer was photographed wearing a green long-sleeve ribbed crop top, which showed off a sliver of her toned core. She paired her look with baggy Gucci jeans—reminiscent of her peak early aughts style—and platform UGG boots.

Senaida Crpds Ltwt Rib Mck Nck
Alice + Olivia Senaida Crpds Ltwt Rib Mck Nck

a pair of chunky ugg boots on a plain backdrop
Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boot

Super Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell Super Wide Leg Jeans

Of course, the singer didn't wear a casual outfit without adding a loud luxury flair. For the afternoon, she plucked an emerald green Lady Dior mini purse from her deep designer bag collection, along with pink ombré-tinted Chloé sunglasses.

Once at the Intimissimi store in Midtown, the "Let's Get Loud" songstress did a wardrobe-180. She rang in the launch of her latest edit with the lingerie brand by changing into a pink sequin mini dress from David Koma. She coordinated the dazzling dress with matching bow-adorned pumps from Valentino.

Jennifer Lopez in New York City April 2024

Later in the day, the Intimissimi brand ambassador celebrated her latest collaboration in a Barbiecore-inspired ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

J.Lo is never one to go a day without putting in maximum effort in her outfits. After the event, she left the store in the same loose-fitted jeans and chunky boots as before, only swapping her green top for a white turtleneck. She also switched out her Dior purse for a miniature Hermès Himalayan Croc Birkin bag—because it's not a street-style moment for the pop star without her trusty Birkin in hand.

Jennifer Lopez in New York City April 2024 wearing a white turtleneck and carrying a Birkin bag

After the Intimissimi event, J.Lo styled her baggy blue jeans and UGG boots with a white turtleneck and a Hermès Birkin bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Intimissimi Long-Sleeve High-Neck Top
Intimissimi Long-Sleeve High-Neck Top

While this weekend marked a special occasion, there seems to be a recurring theme for Lopez. Not only does J.Lo master the art of high-low dressing (again), but she's also tapping back into her "Jenny from the Block" roots ahead of her first tour in five years. With the "This Is Me…Now" tour kicking off on June 26, perhaps the singer is subtly paying homage to her past eras via her relaxed street style.

Nevertheless, JLo ultimately proves that you can never go wrong with a designer bag or two, especially if you're making three outfit changes in one day.

India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.

Latest