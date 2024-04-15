Jennifer Lopez is the street style gift that keeps on giving. The singer spent the weekend in New York City to host an event at the Intimissimi flagship store, which she celebrated by wearing three outfits in less than 24 hours—two belonging to a brand-new spring outfit formula (for her) with a loud luxury spin.

On Sunday, April 14, J.Lo kicked off her day in Manhattan by heading to brunch at Sadelle's with her husband Ben Affleck's best friend, Matt Damon, and his wife, Luciana Barroso.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a green crop top, baggy jeans, and platform Uggs while out to brunch in SoHo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While heading out of the SoHo hotspot, the "On the Floor" singer was photographed wearing a green long-sleeve ribbed crop top, which showed off a sliver of her toned core. She paired her look with baggy Gucci jeans—reminiscent of her peak early aughts style—and platform UGG boots.

Alice + Olivia Senaida Crpds Ltwt Rib Mck Nck $207 at Revolve

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boot $160 at Nordstrom

Madewell Super Wide Leg Jeans $118 at Nordstrom

Of course, the singer didn't wear a casual outfit without adding a loud luxury flair. For the afternoon, she plucked an emerald green Lady Dior mini purse from her deep designer bag collection, along with pink ombré-tinted Chloé sunglasses.

Once at the Intimissimi store in Midtown, the "Let's Get Loud" songstress did a wardrobe-180. She rang in the launch of her latest edit with the lingerie brand by changing into a pink sequin mini dress from David Koma. She coordinated the dazzling dress with matching bow-adorned pumps from Valentino.

Later in the day, the Intimissimi brand ambassador celebrated her latest collaboration in a Barbiecore-inspired ensemble. (Image credit: Getty Images)

J.Lo is never one to go a day without putting in maximum effort in her outfits. After the event, she left the store in the same loose-fitted jeans and chunky boots as before, only swapping her green top for a white turtleneck. She also switched out her Dior purse for a miniature Hermès Himalayan Croc Birkin bag—because it's not a street-style moment for the pop star without her trusty Birkin in hand.

After the Intimissimi event, J.Lo styled her baggy blue jeans and UGG boots with a white turtleneck and a Hermès Birkin bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While this weekend marked a special occasion, there seems to be a recurring theme for Lopez. Not only does J.Lo master the art of high-low dressing (again), but she's also tapping back into her "Jenny from the Block" roots ahead of her first tour in five years. With the "This Is Me…Now" tour kicking off on June 26, perhaps the singer is subtly paying homage to her past eras via her relaxed street style.

Nevertheless, JLo ultimately proves that you can never go wrong with a designer bag or two, especially if you're making three outfit changes in one day.