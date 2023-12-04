Selena Gomez is a true multi-hyphenate. She's a triple-threat starlet (a singer! a dancer! and an actor!), a beauty tycoon (with her cheeks perfectly pinched in Rare Beauty’s must-have liquid blush), and a chef (have you seen her cooking show, Selena + Chef?). That's not even touching on Gomez's fashion prowess as someone who routinely test-drives of-the-moment trends; just last week, she embraced the no-pants trend in Paris wearing just an oversized blazer. And when she arrives on the red carpet, you know it's worth noting. For instance, Gomez wore a Valentino dress to the 2023 Academy Museum Gala, where she resembled the pinnacle of Old Hollywood glamour.

When you’re an A-lister like Gomez, turning heads as you make an entrance on the red carpet is second nature—but a dress as opulent as her Valentino number certainly helps. The "Single Soon" hitmaker opted for a timeless look in a black column gown with silver rose detailing along the bust and collar. Due to where the floral 3-D appliques were positioned, the 31-year-old's gown created a playful off-the-shoulder moment with a flash of skin.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She accessorized with dark opera-length evening gloves, silver drop earrings, a diamond ring, and a crystal bangle—all of which heightened the elevated, retro-reminiscent effect of her red carpet ensemble. Gomez wore her hair in a slicked-back high bun and added a pop of peach on her lips.

With the 3D sequin silver rosettes on her gown, Gomez made Miranda Presley eat her words: Forals can feel groundbreaking —and they can even work for winter. The rosette motif is a legendary Carrie Bradshaw staple, and it was inescapable from every fashion "It" girl this past year. In particular, rosettes were worn as a standalone choker and became a break-out jewelry trend that defined the year. However, we need to give style credit where style credit is due: From the haute couture runway to ready-to-wear, Valentino really outdid itself as a fashion house by giving a second life to the rosette. The brand's recent showings all included floral appliques, from gowns like Gomez's to mini skirts covered in ruby-red rose beds.

Gomez wasn't alone in her high-octane red carpet gown. Besties Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber channeled opposite vibes in a sheer red turtleneck dress and shimmery black sequins, while Billie Eilish wore a plunging pin-striped skirt suit. Natalie Portman followed Gomez's idea of winter florals in a delicate Dior dress that featured a sheer printed overlay of golden petals.

In short: top-tier red carpet style is back in full swing!