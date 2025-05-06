Jennifer Lopez Is Nowhere to Be Found on the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet

Jennifer Lopez at the Universal&#039;s &quot;Wicked&quot; premiere
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jennifer Lopez never fails to make her presence known on the Met Gala’s iconic steps. However, as cameras flashed on her fellow former Met Gala co-chair Zendaya on May 5, the star appeared to skip the charity event’s red carpet.

While the reason for her no-show hasn’t been confirmed, we do know that this year would’ve marked J.Lo’s 14th appearance. Sadly, we’ll have to miss out on her interpretation of the ceremony’s dress code, “Tailored for You.” But in the meantime, we’ll marvel at her 2024 Met Gala naked dress.

In harmony with the theme “Garden of Time,” Lopez wore a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress. The scintillating gown, plastered in 2,500,000 silver foil bugles and beads, was designed by Daniel Roseberry and styled by Rob Zangardi.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2024 Met Gala

Lopez was all sparkles on the 2024 Met Gala green carpet while wearing a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Embellishments aside, Lopez’s look flaunted other astonishing features like a sheer exterior, a fit-and-flare silhouette, and a plunging neckline that practically reached her navel.

The This Is Me…Now star enhanced her look’s shimmering appeal with blinding Tiffany & Co. diamonds and finished things off with satin peep-toe pumps and a matching clutch.

A close examination of Lopez’s style file will reveal that the star loves nothing more than to sparkle under the spotlight.

While attending the 67th Annual Grammy Awards several months ago, Lopez took to the stage to present the award for Best Latin Pop Album in a dazzling Stephane Rolland Couture two-piece. Coordinated with a form-fitting black turtleneck, her sheer sequined skirt undoubtedly stole the show.

Stylists Haenn and Zangardi teamed Lopez’s sculptural outfit with velvety platforms and a gleaming clutch.

Jennifer Lopez at the Grammys

On the 2025 Grammy stage, Lopez made heads turn in a Stephane Rolland Couture look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No matter the occasion, you can always count on Lopez to understand the sartorial assignment. Hopefully, she'll do just that at next year's Met Gala.

