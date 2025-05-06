Jennifer Lopez Is Nowhere to Be Found on the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet
The style icon was truly missed.
Jennifer Lopez never fails to make her presence known on the Met Gala’s iconic steps. However, as cameras flashed on her fellow former Met Gala co-chair Zendaya on May 5, the star appeared to skip the charity event’s red carpet.
While the reason for her no-show hasn’t been confirmed, we do know that this year would’ve marked J.Lo’s 14th appearance. Sadly, we’ll have to miss out on her interpretation of the ceremony’s dress code, “Tailored for You.” But in the meantime, we’ll marvel at her 2024 Met Gala naked dress.
In harmony with the theme “Garden of Time,” Lopez wore a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress. The scintillating gown, plastered in 2,500,000 silver foil bugles and beads, was designed by Daniel Roseberry and styled by Rob Zangardi.
Embellishments aside, Lopez’s look flaunted other astonishing features like a sheer exterior, a fit-and-flare silhouette, and a plunging neckline that practically reached her navel.
The This Is Me…Now star enhanced her look’s shimmering appeal with blinding Tiffany & Co. diamonds and finished things off with satin peep-toe pumps and a matching clutch.
A close examination of Lopez’s style file will reveal that the star loves nothing more than to sparkle under the spotlight.
While attending the 67th Annual Grammy Awards several months ago, Lopez took to the stage to present the award for Best Latin Pop Album in a dazzling Stephane Rolland Couture two-piece. Coordinated with a form-fitting black turtleneck, her sheer sequined skirt undoubtedly stole the show.
Stylists Haenn and Zangardi teamed Lopez’s sculptural outfit with velvety platforms and a gleaming clutch.
No matter the occasion, you can always count on Lopez to understand the sartorial assignment. Hopefully, she'll do just that at next year's Met Gala.
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as a DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
