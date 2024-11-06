Jennifer Lopez Is the Mood Board for Winter Brides Everywhere in an All-White Sweater Dress and Coat
Though she's in the midst of a divorce, Lopez was the picture of bridal elegance.
Everyone gasses up spring and summertime as the best seasons for a wedding, but in my humble opinion, winter holds the title. Prices are cheaper, people are less busy, and you don't have to worry about sweating through your dress. But, as evidenced by Jennifer Lopez's latest look, the biggest benefit of all has to be the sartorial one.
Cooler temperatures provide a whole host of new accessorizing possibilities—scarves and stoles and furs, long gloves, Jackie Kennedy-inspired jackets, and hats. And though Lopez isn't actually getting married (the opposite, in fact) she just wore an ensemble that will surely pop up on the mood board of every winter bride.
On Nov. 5, the actress fled the U.S. (jealous) for the London screening of her new film Unstoppable. For the event, Lopez was dressed in creamy white textures. This included a knit sweater dress that fit her like a glove and a fluffy fur coat in the exact same hue, both from Magda Butrym. The posh, high-neck look is exactly the type of thing you'd picture on New York City's chicest court house bride.
Accessories brought even more nuptial inspiration. Lopez wore a pair of red-bottom Louboutin pumps ($945 and available here) and carried a hard-shell clutch. Its swirly, pearlescent hue is the same one Lopez employed on her fingertips. The star tapped into her favorite mani trend, glazed donut nails.
Beyond her iridescent nails, the rest of Lopez's glam look was shimmery and neutral—AKA the perfect wedding day look. Her eyelids sparkled and her lips were perfectly glosses for an elevated take on the no-makeup makeup look. She swept her hair up into a pretty bun, with tendrils framing her face.
November, December, and January brides, take note.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Dolly Parton Has Invited Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Dollywood
"I’d give Kate my mashed potatoes."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Historic Election Victories Worth Celebrating
Including momentous firsts, abortion protections, and New York's "Equal Rights Amendment."
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Self-Care Checklist
Here's how the superstar finds "balance."
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Oprah Debuts a Pearlescent Power Suit at Kamala Harris's Final Campaign Rally in Pennsylvania
Her speech and her shirt made statements.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Wears a Democrat Blue Hat and $1,050 Jacquemus Bag Before Election Day
It's an emotional support look if I've ever seen one.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Makes the Case for a Fall Legging Renaissance in Combat Boots and the Perfect Plaid Trench
The 'Dawson's Creek' star pulled her 2010s leggings out of storage for this nostalgic fall outfit.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Gigi Hadid Takes Fall’s Buzziest Designer Shoe Trend for a Spin in $1,170 Miu Miu Loafers
This season's biggest shoe has entered the chat.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Is the Poster Child for Fall’s Cow Print Trend, in a Fur Coat and Matching Fendi Baguette
The singer breathed new life into 2019's cow print craze with a stylish dinner date ensemble.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Wears Knit Short-Shorts With a Pair of $1,950 Saint Laurent Boots
The look feels so un-J.Lo.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Beyoncé Transforms Into Betty Davis for Halloween, Sparking Rumors of a Future Rock Album
The pop star may have used her Halloween costume to hint at her next project.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Takes on Latte Dressing to Support Kamala Harris In a Brown Bodycon Dress
The Puerto Rican singer became visible emotional during her guest speech at a Las Vegas rally for the Democratic presidential candidate.
By Hanna Lustig Published