Jennifer Lopez attends the UK Special Screening of &quot;Unstoppable&quot; at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 5, 2024 in London, England wearing a white sweater dress and coat
Everyone gasses up spring and summertime as the best seasons for a wedding, but in my humble opinion, winter holds the title. Prices are cheaper, people are less busy, and you don't have to worry about sweating through your dress. But, as evidenced by Jennifer Lopez's latest look, the biggest benefit of all has to be the sartorial one.

Cooler temperatures provide a whole host of new accessorizing possibilities—scarves and stoles and furs, long gloves, Jackie Kennedy-inspired jackets, and hats. And though Lopez isn't actually getting married (the opposite, in fact) she just wore an ensemble that will surely pop up on the mood board of every winter bride.

On Nov. 5, the actress fled the U.S. (jealous) for the London screening of her new film Unstoppable. For the event, Lopez was dressed in creamy white textures. This included a knit sweater dress that fit her like a glove and a fluffy fur coat in the exact same hue, both from Magda Butrym. The posh, high-neck look is exactly the type of thing you'd picture on New York City's chicest court house bride.

Jennifer Lopez attends the UK Special Screening of "Unstoppable" at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 5, 2024 in London, England wearing a white sweater dress and coat

Jennifer Lopez makes a case for winter bridal fashion in an all-white ensemble.

Halter-neck maxi dress in white
Magda Butrym Halter-Neck Maxi Dress in White

High-collar alpaca wool jacket in cream
Magda Butrym High-Collar Alpaca Wool Jacket

Accessories brought even more nuptial inspiration. Lopez wore a pair of red-bottom Louboutin pumps ($945 and available here) and carried a hard-shell clutch. Its swirly, pearlescent hue is the same one Lopez employed on her fingertips. The star tapped into her favorite mani trend, glazed donut nails.

Eos Clutch - Pearl
Cult Gaia Eos Clutch

Hot Chick 100 Patent Red Sole High-Heel Pumps
Christian Louboutin Hot Chick 100 Patent Red Sole High-Heel Pumps

Beyond her iridescent nails, the rest of Lopez's glam look was shimmery and neutral—AKA the perfect wedding day look. Her eyelids sparkled and her lips were perfectly glosses for an elevated take on the no-makeup makeup look. She swept her hair up into a pretty bun, with tendrils framing her face.

Jennifer Lopez attends the UK Special Screening of "Unstoppable" at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 5, 2024 in London, England in a white sweater dress and coat

Lopez's hair and makeup was also perfect for the modern-day bride.

November, December, and January brides, take note.

