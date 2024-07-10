Kaia Gerber spent a scorching hot day in New York City test-driving summer's absolutely-everywhere white skirt trend. But there's a catch: Unlike other celebrities and fashion insiders who've slipped into a breezy midi or maxi skirt this season, Gerber's white skirt outfit idea involved a hint of vintage and her classic ballet flats.

The model and Celine Pilates muse went for a coffee run on July 10 in a white midi skirt with a ruffled hem and slight floral detailing. Instead of the same black tank tops and T-shirts most other white skirt trend participants seem to wear, Kaia Gerber pulled out a vintage T-shirt retailing for all of $19.99 on Amazon. (Maybe stars really are just like us.) Her three-step outfit came together with timeless ballet flats, courtesy of Repetto.

Kaia Gerber grabbed coffee on Wednesday, July 10, in a twist on the summer white skirt trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Crazy Eddie Electronics Department Store Retro Vintage T-Shirt $19.99 at Amazon

Gerber has been styling outfits to her own beat for most of the summer, dipping into the controversial skirt-pants trend one day and combining boho and minimalist codes the next. But if any universally beloved garment was going to make its way into her casual closet, the white midi skirt is an obvious choice.

Here's a non-exhaustive account of all the celebrities who've endorsed white skirts (and often with dark-toned shirts for contrast): Jennifer Lawrence, whose spring outfit involved poplin white maxi skirt with a cuddly navy sweater. Sofia Richie Grainge, who contrasted her white skirt with a black strapless top. Katie Holmes, who also went the soft-and-cozy route in a flowing maxi and Khaite knit. The list goes on—and dips into civilian street style.

Throughout fashion month and well into the summer, editors and fashion observers have also been wearing their best white skirts. Creator Annie Tala Shova summarized their appeal in a previous Marie Claire report: "I've been loving the fresh, clean look they bring to any outfit."

Sofia Richie Grainge was one of the earliest white skirt, black shirt adopters—a trend that's now taking over fashion. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All those dressers are wearing slightly different skirts in slightly different ways, pairing white eyelet with a solid T-shirt or matching the energy of a flowy tiered skirt with a ruffled top. Kaia Gerber's take on the white skirt trend is all about low-key contrast: No one else has chosen a highlighter-yellow vintage tee and dainty ballerinas—at the same time—so far.

Below, find several more white skirts inspired by Kaia Gerber's to remix the trend for your personal style.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop the Summer White Skirt Trend Inspired by Kaia Gerber

Gap x Dôen Eyelet Midi Skirt $99.95 at Gap

J.Crew Amelia Maxi Skirt in Crinkle Cotton $128 at J.Crew