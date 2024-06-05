Kaia Gerber is normalizing the best friend honeymoon. Last night, June 4, the model posed in sunset beach photos in the Cayman Islands with friend and fellow model Camila Morrone, where both were wearing enviable vacation dresses. These oceanside outfits are far cries from your typical cover-ups.

Gerber and Morrone prove that besties can take honeymoons—and pack excellent vacation dresses while they're at it. (Image credit: Instagram)

The duo looked about as suited for the beach as they were for a night out in New York City. Gerber wore a sultry black sand-skimming maxi dress, backless with a halter top and plunging neckline. (An exact label behind the look has yet to be identified.) Morrone, meanwhile, packed a cream colored crocheted set from Savannah Morrow. The cropped top had long sleeves and a boat neck with mixed stitch patterns running down the arms and a delicate, skin-baring design in the center of her chest. Its matching skirt was floor length with more opaque stitching around the waist and upper thighs, giving way to more sparse stitches down the legs.

As for accessories and styling, both models kept it simple with thin gold hoops and beachy waves. Gerber opted for the barefoot approach, while Morrone wore a pair of gold low block-heel sandals.

The models wore vacation dresses fit for the beach—or the runway. (Image credit: Instagram)

Seeing Gerber in a vacation dress is like seeing your boss outside of the office. The model is better known for her street style—where effortless glamour meets low-key athleisure, often inspired by '90s fashion with a touch of polarizing trends—and not to mention her casual, yet tailored travel style. But the dramatic black gown's minimalist vibes fit squarely into her wardrobe, on or off the beach. Morrone exists in a similar style realm to Gerber, but has been known to wear a flirty sun dress or two.

Morrone and Gerber's vacation looks feel coordinated in a yin and yang sort of way. The dark and the light, the fitted and the flowing.

Scroll to shop Kaia Gerber and Camila Morrone's vacation dresses below.

