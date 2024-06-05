Kaia Gerber is normalizing the best friend honeymoon. Last night, June 4, the model posed in sunset beach photos in the Cayman Islands with friend and fellow model Camila Morrone, where both were wearing enviable vacation dresses. These oceanside outfits are far cries from your typical cover-ups.
The duo looked about as suited for the beach as they were for a night out in New York City. Gerber wore a sultry black sand-skimming maxi dress, backless with a halter top and plunging neckline. (An exact label behind the look has yet to be identified.) Morrone, meanwhile, packed a cream colored crocheted set from Savannah Morrow. The cropped top had long sleeves and a boat neck with mixed stitch patterns running down the arms and a delicate, skin-baring design in the center of her chest. Its matching skirt was floor length with more opaque stitching around the waist and upper thighs, giving way to more sparse stitches down the legs.
As for accessories and styling, both models kept it simple with thin gold hoops and beachy waves. Gerber opted for the barefoot approach, while Morrone wore a pair of gold low block-heel sandals.
Seeing Gerber in a vacation dress is like seeing your boss outside of the office. The model is better known for her street style—where effortless glamour meets low-key athleisure, often inspired by '90s fashion with a touch of polarizing trends—and not to mention her casual, yet tailored travel style. But the dramatic black gown's minimalist vibes fit squarely into her wardrobe, on or off the beach. Morrone exists in a similar style realm to Gerber, but has been known to wear a flirty sun dress or two.
Morrone and Gerber's vacation looks feel coordinated in a yin and yang sort of way. The dark and the light, the fitted and the flowing.
Scroll to shop Kaia Gerber and Camila Morrone's vacation dresses below.
A post shared by Camila Morrone
A photo posted by camilamorrone on
Shop Kaia Gerber and Camila Morrone's Vacation Dresses
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
-
Newly Single Joe Jonas and Demi Moore Spark Dating Rumors While Both Were In the South of France
It’s at minimum apparently “a flirty new friendship” born over lunch at the exclusive Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Shop This Designer Sale for a Polished Summer Wardrobe
Achieve the quiet luxury look with these pieces from Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale's.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Does Fashion Need TikTok?
The app has completely changed the style landscape with its -cores and aesthetics. But with threats of a ban, the trend cycle as we know it might begin to buffer.
By Alexandra Hildreth Published
-
Katie Holmes Confirms Butter Yellow Is Summer's It-Color Trend With a Perfect Slip Dress
Courtesy of the perfect slip dress.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Overalls Are the One-And-Done Summer Outfit Insiders Can All Agree On
They're having a summer comeback.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Bravely Travels in White Wide-Leg Jeans and a Matching Canvas Bag
She's just as cool when she's in transit.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Dakota Fanning's Best Summer Dresses Are All Worth Shopping
She's spent the week in must-have styles.
By Julia Gray Last updated
-
Princess Beatrice Royally Upgrades Closet Staples Including a White Shirt and Pleated Skirt
Princess Beatrice wore the closet staple with a crisp pleated skirt.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Revives the Leopard Print Trend in Dior's Front Row
She touched down in Scotland to make a statement.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Hailey Bieber Proves a Strapless Maternity Suit Is an Office-Appropriate Work Outfit
Can she settle the great summer office outfit debate?
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kendall Jenner Is Pure Romance in a Sheer Dress for Her Spanish Getaway
This isn't your average travel outfit.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated