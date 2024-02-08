Kaia Gerber Has the Most Opulent Take on Après-Ski Style

Kaia Gerber is known for her off-duty "bookworm" style . Yet every so often, she'll take an outfit in a much more extravagant direction. Such is the case with Gerber's latest après-ski style moment.

While in the snowy Swiss mountains, Gerber recently shared a carousel of photos on Instagram with the caption, "beautiful st. moritz with my @omega family." In one particularly eye-catching picture, the Celine brand ambassador posed in front of the snowy mountain tops in an ultra-shaggy brown coat from Look 50 of the fashion house's Winter 2023 collection.

Kaia Gerber wearing a Celine shaggy brown coat while in St. Moritz (Image credit: Courtesy of @kaiagerber

To complete her outfit, Gerber topped off her look with a black balaclava, Celine sunglasses, a brown suede bag, and a pair of leather gloves . She also swapped out her go-to accessory (a book) with a gold Omega watch. (Both Gerber and her mother, Cindy Crawford, are ambassadors for the luxury watch brand.)

Gerber is usually one of the first models to try a new trend, so her affinity for furry outerwear comes as no surprise. Not only does it play into TikTok’s buzzy " mob wife " aesthetic, but it also fits right in with the best faux fur coats that took over street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week last week.

Kaia Gerber wearing a Celine military coat with a gold Omega watch. (Image credit: Courtesy of @kaiagerber

In another photo from her winter getaway, Gerber switched out her brown fuzzy coat for a more subtle choice (a black military jacket with gold buttons), but kept her same black leather gloves and gold Omega watch. Her voluminous brown hair was curled with a dramatic side part, and she stuck with her standard glam (a nude lip and rosy cheeks).

Gerber might be dressed in head-to-toe designer pieces, but her luxury après-ski style is more attainable than it may seem. SimPair a sumptuous coat with a balaclava and faux leather gloves, and, voila.

Ahead, shop four coats with the same après-ski energy as Gerber's.