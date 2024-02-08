Kaia Gerber Has the Most Opulent Take on Après-Ski Style

Starting with her shaggy faux fur coat.

Kaia Gerber wearing a fuzzy brown coat with black leather gloves and black sunglasses
(Image credit: Courtesy of <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/C3FXvqpoCb8/?hl=en&amp;img_index=1">@kaiagerber</a>)
Kaia Gerber is known for her off-duty "bookworm" style. Yet every so often, she'll take an outfit in a much more extravagant direction. Such is the case with Gerber's latest après-ski style moment.

While in the snowy Swiss mountains, Gerber recently shared a carousel of photos on Instagram with the caption, "beautiful st. moritz with my @omega family." In one particularly eye-catching picture, the Celine brand ambassador posed in front of the snowy mountain tops in an ultra-shaggy brown coat from Look 50 of the fashion house's Winter 2023 collection.

Kaia Gerber wearing a fuzzy brown coat with black leather gloves and black sunglasses

Kaia Gerber wearing a Celine shaggy brown coat while in St. Moritz

(Image credit: Courtesy of @kaiagerber)

To complete her outfit, Gerber topped off her look with a black balaclava, Celine sunglasses, a brown suede bag, and a pair of leather gloves . She also swapped out her go-to accessory (a book) with a gold Omega watch. (Both Gerber and her mother, Cindy Crawford, are ambassadors for the luxury watch brand.)

Gerber is usually one of the first models to try a new trend, so her affinity for furry outerwear comes as no surprise. Not only does it play into TikTok’s buzzy "mob wife " aesthetic, but it also fits right in with the best faux fur coats that took over street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week last week. 

Kaia Gerber wearing a military style coat with black leather gloves and a gold watch

Kaia Gerber wearing a Celine military coat with a gold Omega watch.

(Image credit: Courtesy of @kaiagerber)

In another photo from her winter getaway, Gerber switched out her brown fuzzy coat for a more subtle choice (a black military jacket with gold buttons), but kept her same black leather gloves and gold Omega watch. Her voluminous brown hair was curled with a dramatic side part, and she stuck with her standard glam (a nude lip and rosy cheeks).

Gerber might be dressed in head-to-toe designer pieces, but her luxury après-ski style is more attainable than it may seem. SimPair a sumptuous coat with a balaclava and faux leather gloves, and, voila.

Ahead, shop four coats with the same après-ski energy as Gerber's.

Shop Kaia Gerber's Fuzzy Coat

Shearling jacket
Magda Butrym Shearling Jacket

Brown furry coat
Apparis Milly Espresso

Brown faux fur cropped jacket
L'agence Davy Crop Faux Fur Jacket

Frame Shaggy Shearling Coat in Plum

Shaggy Shearling Coat in Plum

Freelance Fashion Writer

Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.

