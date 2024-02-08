Kaia Gerber Has the Most Opulent Take on Après-Ski Style

Kaia Gerber is known for her off-duty "bookworm" style. Yet every so often, she'll take an outfit in a much more extravagant direction. Such is the case with Gerber's latest après-ski style moment.
While in the snowy Swiss mountains, Gerber recently shared a carousel of photos on Instagram with the caption, "beautiful st. moritz with my @omega family." In one particularly eye-catching picture, the Celine brand ambassador posed in front of the snowy mountain tops in an ultra-shaggy brown coat from Look 50 of the fashion house's Winter 2023 collection.
To complete her outfit, Gerber topped off her look with a black balaclava, Celine sunglasses, a brown suede bag, and a pair of leather gloves . She also swapped out her go-to accessory (a book) with a gold Omega watch. (Both Gerber and her mother, Cindy Crawford, are ambassadors for the luxury watch brand.)
Gerber is usually one of the first models to try a new trend, so her affinity for furry outerwear comes as no surprise. Not only does it play into TikTok’s buzzy "mob wife " aesthetic, but it also fits right in with the best faux fur coats that took over street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week last week.
In another photo from her winter getaway, Gerber switched out her brown fuzzy coat for a more subtle choice (a black military jacket with gold buttons), but kept her same black leather gloves and gold Omega watch. Her voluminous brown hair was curled with a dramatic side part, and she stuck with her standard glam (a nude lip and rosy cheeks).
Gerber might be dressed in head-to-toe designer pieces, but her luxury après-ski style is more attainable than it may seem. SimPair a sumptuous coat with a balaclava and faux leather gloves, and, voila.
Ahead, shop four coats with the same après-ski energy as Gerber's.
Shop Kaia Gerber's Fuzzy Coat
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
-
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language Provides Clues About How King Charles Is Doing Post-Diagnosis
“The whole situation has changed with cancer.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Bottega Veneta's First In-House Fragrance Will Have It-Bag Energy
Here's what we know about the scent so far.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
It Makes Sense Why Prince Harry Only Got About 30 Minutes of King Charles’ Time Upon His Return to the U.K.
Harry caught the earliest flight he could to visit his father, who is undergoing treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Katie Holmes Wore a Midriff-Baring Cardigan and Lacy Bra to Chanel's A-List Opening Party
The actress spent a glamorous evening in the cozy, yet daring, combination.
By Melony Forcier
-
Sofia Richie Grainge's Latest Maternity Look Combines Cozy, Rainy Day Layers and Hermès Accessories
Her quiet luxury streak is still going strong.
By Melony Forcier
-
Zendaya and Florence Pugh Conquered Modernistic Neutrals During Their 'Dune: Part 2' Press Tour
"Exciting neutrals" isn't an oxymoron here.
By Melony Forcier
-
Florence Pugh's Sheer Mirrored Set Turned a 'Dune: Part Two' Red Carpet Into Her Personal Disco
Her look shined enough to be seen from space.
By Aaron Royce
-
Bella Hadid Remains the Reigning Queen of Horse Girl Style
She returned to Instagram in Y2K rodeo gear.
By Melony Forcier
-
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Colorful Date Night Looks Couldn't Be More Different
Opposites attract in love and fashion.
By Melony Forcier
-
Zendaya Launched Her 'Dune: Part 2' Press Tour in a Futuristic Knotted Look
Law Roach extended his return from retirement to style the look.
By Aaron Royce
-
Irina Shayk Made Her Dog Walking Outfit a Fashion Moment
Take notes before tomorrow morning.
By Aaron Royce