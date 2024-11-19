When more than one A-lister wears the same piece, it's my job as a shopping editor to take note. So when Kendall Jenner wore the same Nike sneakers as Kaia Gerber over the summer, my interest was piqued. Not only did they cement chunky sneakers as one of 2024's biggest sneaker trends, but they also turned the Nike V2Ks into one of the season's must-buy pairs.

All these months later, it's now my job to let you know the viral pair from the celebrity-favorite sneaker brand is on sale for less than $100 ahead of Black Friday.

The sportswear giant is actually offering shoppers up to 60 percent off a wide range of pieces, including the V2Ks in a ton of shades. You can also snag an extra 25 percent off select colors when using the discount code "ACCESS" at checkout. Consider this the perfect time to tap into Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber's easygoing day-off style (for less).

Gerber took a low-key approach to styling her V2Ks. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Both models relied on a similar celebrity-favorite leggings and sneakers outfit formula when styling their retro kicks. Specifically, they teamed a black high-waisted style with a cropped gray hoodie. Canvas totes, sleek black sunglasses, and chunky white socks completed their gym-ready ensembles.

Jenner matched Gerber's outfit down to the crew socks. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Or, if you're not looking for a pair of workout-proof sneakers, keep scrolling to shop a few other editor and supermodel-favorite pairs. Highlights include another one of Gerber's favorite Nike picks, the pair of color-blocked Dunks that Emily Blunt has been spotted in, the pair of yellow Nike Cortez sneakers that Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief, considers to be a pillar of her personal style, and a new-and-improved version of the brand's top-selling Air Force 1s that will instantly upgrade your collection.