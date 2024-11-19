Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner’s Favorite Nike Sneakers Are Already on Sale for Black Friday
They're under $100 right now.
When more than one A-lister wears the same piece, it's my job as a shopping editor to take note. So when Kendall Jenner wore the same Nike sneakers as Kaia Gerber over the summer, my interest was piqued. Not only did they cement chunky sneakers as one of 2024's biggest sneaker trends, but they also turned the Nike V2Ks into one of the season's must-buy pairs.
All these months later, it's now my job to let you know the viral pair from the celebrity-favorite sneaker brand is on sale for less than $100 ahead of Black Friday.
The sportswear giant is actually offering shoppers up to 60 percent off a wide range of pieces, including the V2Ks in a ton of shades. You can also snag an extra 25 percent off select colors when using the discount code "ACCESS" at checkout. Consider this the perfect time to tap into Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber's easygoing day-off style (for less).
Both models relied on a similar celebrity-favorite leggings and sneakers outfit formula when styling their retro kicks. Specifically, they teamed a black high-waisted style with a cropped gray hoodie. Canvas totes, sleek black sunglasses, and chunky white socks completed their gym-ready ensembles.
Or, if you're not looking for a pair of workout-proof sneakers, keep scrolling to shop a few other editor and supermodel-favorite pairs. Highlights include another one of Gerber's favorite Nike picks, the pair of color-blocked Dunks that Emily Blunt has been spotted in, the pair of yellow Nike Cortez sneakers that Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief, considers to be a pillar of her personal style, and a new-and-improved version of the brand's top-selling Air Force 1s that will instantly upgrade your collection.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
